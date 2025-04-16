Where will Xavier Watts get drafted? Projecting best fit for Notre Dame star

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts is ready to begin his NFL career after an excellent stint with the Fighting Irish. In four seasons at college - all spent at Notre Dame - Watts had 189 total tackles and 13 interceptions as he helped the team reach the CFP national championship game in 2024.

Ad

Watts is heading to the NFL after back-to-back great seasons with Notre Dame, as he had seven interceptions in 2023 before following it up with six and a pick six in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watts was named First-team AP All-American, and along with Travis Hunter, he was the only consensus All-American in both 2023 and 2024.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Xavier Watts' NFL Draft projection

Syndication: Xavier Watts - South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Most analysts predict Xavier Watts to be taken in the second or third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

After Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori, Watts is seen as arguably the third-best safety prospect amongst this year's class.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scouts will be impressed with his ball skills, as he totaled 13 picks in college, as well as his twitch and anticipation. However, some will be put off by Watts' body control and discipline when defending the run.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said on Watts:

"Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro."

Ad

Xavier Watts' best 2025 NFL draft landing spots

Syndication: Xavier Watts - South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens had issues with their secondary in 2024, and that was made worse when they lost safety pair Marcus Williams and Ar'Darius Washington during the offseason.

The Ravens need another playmaker at the position to line up alongside Kyle Hamilton, so they could do worse than using their second or third-round pick to get Xavier Watts.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

Another AFC North team that could use another starting safety is the Cincinnati Bengals. Like the Ravens, the Bengals had defensive woes in 2024, which in essence kept the team out of the playoffs with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase both having career years on the other side of the ball.

Ad

Cincinnati has struggled to replace Jessie Bates, who left in free agency two years ago, and they could select Watts to play alongside fellow youngster Jordan Battle, while learning from veterans Geno Stone and Vonn Bell.

The Bengals also hired former Notre Dame DC Al Golden as their new DC for 2025, who may want to bring someone he worked with in college into the NFL.

#1 - Miami Dolphins

After losing both Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer during the offseason, the Miami Dolphins need some new recruits at safety.

Ad

If they pass on Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori in round one at pick 13 of the 2025 NFL draft, they're unlikely to be available when they pick again at 49th overall. They could solve another need in round one before grabbing an excellent safety in Watts in round two.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wear Matthew David Wear is an NFL writer for Sportskeeda based in Manchester with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism from the University of Sunderland. He has a total work experience of 10 years, having previously worked for the likes of FourFourTwo, World Soccer, Soccer AM, Sunderland Echo and ALS Fanzine.



Matthew follows the Cincinnati Bengals since he feels that they have been underdogs without achieving much success just like his native Sunderland AFC. If he could ever go back in time, he would want to change the 'holding' call on Logan Wilson that led to the Rams winning the game.



His favorite NFL players are Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson and Trey Hendrickson, while his favorite coach is Andy Reid for his unparalleled offensive tactics. His favorite Super Bowl is the LII edition where the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots and Nick Foles was declared MVP.



To stay at the top of his craft, Matthew keeps himself updated with stats, plays fantasy football, and makes sure all the data in his work are from reputed sources. When not working, Matthew likes to stay outdoors and engage in running and hiking. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.