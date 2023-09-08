Which 49ers players also played for Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

Today's Immaculate Grid will highlight two players who appeared for the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. These players represented the franchise with distinction and featured in regular season games for both franchises.

First is Mike Purcell, a nose tackle for the Denver Broncos who previously appeared for the San Francisco 49ers. Mike Purcell was an undrafted free agent coming out of Wyoming University. Following the 2013 NFL Draft, he was snagged by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Mike Purcell was mainly a backup in his first two seasons before breaking out in the 2015 NFL season. Purcell played in eight games in 2015, recording 15 tackles and one sack. The following year, he played in 15 games, totalling 26 tackles and one forced fumble. He was released by the franchise on May 2, 2017.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Following his spell with the 49ers, he spent the next few seasons bouncing around franchises as a practice squad member. He appeared on the squad teams of the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Following his stint with the Chiefs, he signed with the Denver Broncos on April 22, 2019. He performed admirably for the franchise and eventually signed a three-year, $14.8 million extension with the Broncos on October 6, 2020. He has been on the franchise ever since.

Expand Tweet

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the 49ers and Broncos

Next is D. J. Jones, a nose tackle who plays for the Denver Broncos and previously played for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers drafted Jones in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones quickly became a vital 49ers' defensive line member and was a stalwart against the run. He kept improving season by season and arguably peaked in 2019 till he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 14. He eventually remained on the Immaculate Grid franchise and departed at the end of the 2021 season.

After he departed from the San Francisco 49ers, he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Jones was among the few bright spots in a disastrous 2022 season for the Denver Broncos.

Thankfully, the Broncos have a new coach and system heading into the 2023 NFL season under Sean Payton. It remains to be seen how the Immaculate Grid franchise uses D. J. Jones in the second year of his Broncos contract.