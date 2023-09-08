Which 49ers players also played for Jets? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one grid focuses on players who played for both the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

Marvin Washington is a former defensive end who played for both these teams. In his 11 years in the NFL, he played eight seasons for the Jets and two for the 49ers.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington made a significant impact during his career, showcasing his skills in three notable teams: the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

His journey began when he was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 1989 NFL Draft. Washington's tenure with the Jets spanned eight seasons, where he emerged as a formidable force on the field. He started in an impressive 90 out of 124 games, amassing an impressive record of 37.5 sacks, 417 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

In 1997, Washington transitioned to the San Francisco 49ers, adding depth to their roster. During his time with the team, he contributed in 10 games, tallying 1.0 sack and 9 tackles. However, his stint with the 49ers concluded after the 1997 season.

Former New York Jets DE Marvin Washington

The subsequent season saw Washington embark on a new chapter with the Denver Broncos, joining as a free agent on Feb. 26, 1998. He signed a lucrative one-year contract with incentives amounting to $350,000. In his sole season with the Broncos, Washington showcased his prowess in all 16 games, registering 2.0 sacks and 23 tackles.

In 1999, Washington made a poignant return to the San Francisco 49ers for one final season. Following the conclusion of the season, he announced his retirement from the game, leaving behind a legacy of excellence on the field.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 8 solutions

With the inclusion of Marvin Washington, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers for September 8's NFL Immaculate Grid:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

New England Patriots and Denver Broncos - Dan Koppen New England Patriots and New York Jets - Curtis Martin New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Rob Gronkowski San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos - Emmanuel Sanders San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets - Marvin Washington San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Steve Young Houston Texans and Denver Broncos - Kareem Jackson Houston Texans and New York Jets - Ryan Fitzpatrick Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dan Orlovsky