7 NFL quarterbacks out of contract in 2022 and what it means for NFL franchise on the lookout

While some NFL franchises are still figuring out their quarterback situation heading into the 2021 season, the team builders in each organization will have one eye on 2022 free agency and how the quarterback carousel might play out.

A clutch of QBs are heading into the final year of their contracts in 2021. These names will be on the quest to put up the numbers and performances that convince their own teams to show them the money and extend, or attract interest, from the rest of the league.

Which 7 quarterbacks are playing for a contract in 2022?

#1 - Ben Roesthlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Big Ben is back in Pittsburgh and some reports suggest he's looking better than ever. That said, Ben Roethlisberger is 39 years old with a lengthy injury history. How much longer can he hold down the job on Mike Tomlin's team?

For now, Roethlisberger is on a rolling one-year deal that is reviewed each off-season. The organization backed the 18-year pro in the NFL draft by picking up a range of offensive tools and there is still no sign of a succession plan. Roethlisberger's level of play in 2021 will dictate whether he returns in 2022.

#2 - Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

It could be now or never for Teddy Bridgewater in an NFL starter's job. The 28-year-old leads a stacked roster on both sides of the ball into the 2021 season, knowing he hits free agency in 2022 after arriving at the Denver Broncos by trade.

If Bridgewater even offers league-average QB play, then head coach Vic Fangio's loaded team could be set for a playoff run. A postseason appearance could lock Teddy in his spot for a few more years. Anything else, and Bridgewater may have to settle for a back-up job, either with the Broncos or his fifth NFL team in 2022.

#3 - Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick is heading into his 18th NFL season on his ninth team and the the 38-year-old finally has an opportunity to seize control of a starting quarterback job without a high-end backup ready to take his place.

Washington head coach Ron Riveria has put his faith in the bearded veteran in a contract year, and Fitzmagic is another QB whose displays in 2021 will decide whether he earns an extension in 2022 – or whether the soon-to-be-renamed Football Team begin their search for an immediate successor.

#4 - Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints go into the new campaign with both senior quarterbacks heading into the final year of their contracts – which means 2021 is a "prove it" season for both of the Saints' veteran passers.

Jameis Winston has the first opportunity to stake his claim for a long-term deal as the starter in New Orleans, but if the former Buccaneer does not deliver, expect multi-threat weapon Taysom Hill to get another chance to show what he can do under center. Then it's decision time for Payton as he maps out the franchise's future.

#5 - Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

With first-round rookie Justin Fields waiting in the wings, many expect Andy Dalton to be on a short leash in 2021. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has thrown his weight behind the idea of having an experienced starting quarterback in 2021, but Dalton will need to hold off a fierce challenge from Fields for the whole season to be realistically dealt another chance at starting in the NFL beyond this season.

#6 - Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans

It feels very much like Tyrod Taylor is being set up to fail in Houston. Having traded or released every playmaker on their roster over the past few seasons, the Texans seem happy to ride with Tyrod all the way to the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor is facing an uphill battle, but has a chance to show enough to pitch for a back-up quarterback job, either in Houston or elsewhere, in 2022.

Other quarterbacks that could be on the move

The big name that could be on the 2022 quarterback market is Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP agreed to return to Green Bay in 2021 and recent reports suggest the quarterback's reworked contract does not contain an out clause in 2022. However, FOX's Jay Glazer has claimed that Rodgers has a handshake agreement with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst about being granted a trade.

Meanwhile, it was widely reported that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sought a trade in 2021. With playmakers of that caliber potentially becoming available once again in 2022, is any current starting quarterback's job really safe?

