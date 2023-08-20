Which Bengals player also played for the Buccaneers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

Dedicated football enthusiasts are in for a treat with a gripping grid enigma that has nine hidden identities and promises an interesting adventure.

The players who donned the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys are highlighted in today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

Bobby Kemp played safety in the NFL for six years with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, Kemp passed away in 1998.

Kemp participated in 83 contests during the course of his six-year stint with Bengals, starting 69 of them. He had a career-high four interceptions in 1994. His final season in the league (1987) was spent with the Buccaneers, when he started 12 games as a strong safety and recorded one interception.

Kemp left the league because of knee issues and later worked as a paramedic. Kemp, who was 38 at the time, took his own life in his California home in February 1998.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 20: Other players to have played for both the Buccaneers and Bengals

One of the nine spots in today's Immaculate Grid might have a solution provided by Giovani Bernard. The running back was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft after playing college football for North Carolina. He then played for Cincinnati for eight years before switching to Tampa Bay for his final two NFL campaigns.

The Bengals selected Bernard in the draft in order to provide the squad an upsurge and receiving ability at the position, and he succeeded in doing just that. From 2013 to 2015, he assisted the Cincinnati Bengals in advancing to the postseason three times in a row.

The 31-year-old former running back was well renowned for his skill as a receiver out of the backfield for the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati. Before the team dismissed him following the 2020 campaign, he collected at least 30 catches for 6,564 yards and 33 touchdowns.

For the 2021 season, Bernard signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that year, he helped them win the Super Bowl.

Bernard played in the NFL for 10 years, rushing for 3,783 yards and 22 touchdowns and adding 367 receptions for 2,867 yards.

