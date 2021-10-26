Which is the best 5-2 team in the NFL after Week 7?

After Week 7, there are four NFL teams left with a 5-2 record. They are all in the AFC and two of them are in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans are all tied with the same record.

W.W.Y.D. @YouKnowTheVib NFL Standings after week 7 Cardinals 7-0

Buccaneers 6-1

Packers 6-1

Rams 6-1

Cowboys 5-1

Bengals 5-2

Ravens 5-2

Titans 5-2

Raiders 5-2

Bills 4-2

Saints 3-2

Browns 4-3

Steelers 3-3

Falcons 3-3

Vikings 3-3

Eagles 🗑

Giants 🗑

Washington 🗑

Seahawks 🗑

49ers 🗑

Chiefs 🗑 NFL Standings after week 7 Cardinals 7-0

Buccaneers 6-1

Packers 6-1

Rams 6-1

Cowboys 5-1

Bengals 5-2

Ravens 5-2

Titans 5-2

Raiders 5-2

Bills 4-2

Saints 3-2

Browns 4-3

Steelers 3-3

Falcons 3-3

Vikings 3-3

Eagles 🗑

Giants 🗑

Washington 🗑

Seahawks 🗑

49ers 🗑

Chiefs 🗑

A 5-2 is not as great as a 7-0 like the undefeated Cardinals or the other teams who have 6-1 records, but after Week 7, all of them are looking like serious contenders. We run down the scale and see which of them look like the real deal.

Where do the 5-2 teams stack up after Week 7?

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have a 5-2 record after Week 7 and top the AFC West. They have managed to retain their composure amidst all the drama surrounding Jon Gruden's resignation. Their numbers stack up as follows, with yards referring to total yards:

Offensive Yards per game = 393.3 Offensive Points per game = 25.7 Defensive Yards allowed per game = 354 Defensive Points allowed per game = 23.7

Their breakdown of the 5-2 record after Week 7 shows by how much the Raiders outscore, outpass and outrun their opponents on average considering only their offense and defensive stats:

Net Yards per game (Offense - Defense) = 39.3

Net Points per game (Offense - Defense) = 2

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are up next with a 5-2 record after Week 7, enough to put them at the top of the AFC North. Here is how their numbers break down:

Offensive Yards per game = 369.6 Offensive Points per game = 27 Defensive Yards allowed per game = 339.9 Defensive Points allowed per game = 18.3

The differential for the Bengals is as follows:

Net Yards per game (Offense - Defense) = 29.7

Net Points per game (Offense - Defense) = 8.7

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens join the Bengals with a 5-2 record in the AFC North after their loss against them in Week 7. Their numbers are as follows:

Offensive Yards per game = 417.6 Offensive Points per game = 26.7 Defensive Yards allowed per game = 382.3 Defensive Points allowed per game = 23.4

The Ravens rack up the differences as given below:

Net Yards per game (Offense - Defense) = 35.3

Net Points per game (Offense - Defense) = 3.3

Tennessee Titans

Finally, from the AFC North, we move to the AFC South where the Titans sit pretty at the top with a 5-2 record after Week 7. Here's how they measure up:

Offensive Yards per game = 382.4 Offensive Points per game = 27.6 Defensive Yards allowed per game = 376.9 Defensive Points allowed per game = 23.4

The Titans outhustle their opponents on offensive and defensive plays thus:

Net Yards per game (Offense - Defense) = 5.5

Net Points per game (Offense - Defense) = 4.2

Looking at all the teams sitting at 5-2 after Week 7, we would have to plump for the Cincinnati Bengals as the strongest of them all.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS THE CINCINNATI BENGALS ARE CURRENTLY THE NO. 1 SEED IN THE AFC 🗣️🗣️🗣️ THE CINCINNATI BENGALS ARE CURRENTLY THE NO. 1 SEED IN THE AFC 🗣️🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/hvy37I1993

The difference in yards is roughly around 30 for most teams except the Titans, who are at 5.5. But the point differential is weighed heavily in the favor of the Bengals because even though all the teams score around 25-28 points per game on the offense, their defense allows only around 18 points per game. If it is true that defense wins championships, our bet is on the Bengals among all the teams that hold a 5-2 record after Week 7.

Edited by Piyush Bisht