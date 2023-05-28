Which is the biggest NFL stadium? Determining top 5 stadiums with largest capacity

The NFL possesses a massive fan base with people desperate for tickets to witness their favorite teams compete. Hence, NFL stadiums need to accommodate several supporters on matchdays.

There are a total of 30 stadiums NFL stadiums in the US. Here, we take a look at the top five biggest stadiums in terms of official listed capacity.

5 NFL stadiums with the largest capacity

The MetLife Stadium in New York is the biggest NFL stadium

#1. MetLife Stadium (Capacity: 82,500)

The MetLife stadium is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets. The arena was opened in April 2010 and can accommodate up to 82,500 fans, the most among any stadium in the NFL.

At the time of its completion, the MetLife stadium was the most expensive stadium ever built in the country, with costs rounding up to a whopping $1.6 billion.

#2. FedEx Field (Capacity: 82,000)

The FedEx Field is home to the Washington Commanders. The arena was opened in 1997 and can host up to 82,000 fans on game day. It is the second-largest stadium in the league and cost a staggering $423 million to complete.

#3. Lambeau Field (Capacity: 81,441)

Lambeau Field is home to the Green Bay Packers. The arena was opened in 1957 and can hold up to 81,441 fans.

The Lambeau Field is the third-largest NFL stadium in terms of capacity and was renovated in 2021. The cost of construction was an estimated $435 million.

#4. AT&T Stadium (Capacity: 80,000)

The AT&T Stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys. The arena was opened in 2009 and can host up to 80,000 supporters.

The AT&T stadium is also known as Jerry World, due to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The ground cost a mammoth $1.3 billion to construct and is one of the most expensive stadiums in the US.

#5. Arrowhead Stadium (Capacity: 76,416)

The Arrowhead Stadium is home to the Kansas City Chiefs. The arena was opened in August 1972 and can accommodate up to 76,416 fans.

Construction cost for the Arrowhead Stadium was reported at around $43 million. Interestingly, the stadium is scheduled to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

