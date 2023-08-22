Which Broncos players also played for Dolphins? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

Today's Immaculate Grid will highlight players representing the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. Both the Broncos and Dolphins have proud Immaculate Grid histories, and we will showcase two players that were part of such illustrious eras in this Grid.

First is Brian Sochia, a retired Pro Bowl nose tackle who played for the Dolphins, Broncos, and Houston Oilers. Sochia went undrafted out of Northwestern Oklahoma State and was promptly signed by the Oilers as an undrafted free agent.

He was a member of the Oilers for three full seasons before he was released in November 1986. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins, and the rest is history.

Sochia was an asset for the Dolphins, being an undisputed starter for the entirety of his career. He made his first and only Pro Bowl in 1988 due to his stellar performances in Miami.

He left the Dolphins in 1991 when the Denver Broncos acquired him. He finished his NFL career with the Broncos in 1992. Sochia played in 112 NFL games, ending with 23.5 sacks and 243 tackles.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Broncos and Dolphins

Next is A. J. Derby, a retired tight end who played for the Broncos, Dolphins, and New England Patriots. The New England Patriots drafted Derby in the sixth round of the 2015 Draft. He played with the Patriots for two seasons, mostly riddled with injuries. Derby was then traded to the Miami Dolphins on October 25, 2016.

The Arkansas University alum was a backup in Denver, helping the team as an occasional receiver and frequent blocker. He had two moderately successful seasons with the franchise before being released on November 28, 2017.

His next Immaculate Grid stop was in Miami, as the Dolphins claimed him off the waivers on November 29, 2017. He stayed on the Dolphins for just over a year, serving in a similar capacity to what he did in Denver.

Derby was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury on December 4, 2018, and hasn't played in the NFL since. Other players to appear for the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos include Teddy Bridgewater, David Pool, Josh Shaw, Freddie Swain, and Aquib Talib.

