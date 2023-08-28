Which Broncos players also played for Saints? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 28 

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a player who proudly wore jerseys for the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints.

Emmanuel Sanders is a former wide receiver who played for both teams, spending six years with the Broncos and one with the Saints.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 28

With a career spanning 12 seasons, Emmanuel Sanders played for multiple NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Buffalo Bills.

Selected by the Steelers as the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, Sanders embarked on his professional journey with a three-year, $1.801 million contract.

Over four seasons with the Steelers, he featured in 56 games, starting 18. His contributions were evident in his impressive stats: 161 receptions for 2,030 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2014, Sanders joined the Denver Broncos, signing a three-year, $15 million contract. This move marked a turning point in his career, as he achieved a breakout season. The same year, he started in all 16 games, recording 101 receptions for 1,404 yards and 9 touchdowns. His exceptional performance earned him a well-deserved spot in the 2014 Pro Bowl.

Chicago Bears v Denver Broncos

Continuing his journey, Sanders secured a three-year, $33 million extension with the Broncos in 2016. His prowess on the field shone once more, leading to his second Pro Bowl appearance that year. His remarkable record boasted 137 receptions for 1,032 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In 2019, a mid-season trade led him to the San Francisco 49ers, where he made an immediate impact. Starting in 9 out of 10 games, he secured 36 receptions for 502 yards and scored three touchdowns during his stint with the team.

Transitioning to the New Orleans Saints in 2020, Sanders signed a two-year, $24 million contract. Although his time with the Saints was limited to a single season, his contributions were felt on and off the field.

The following year, he moved to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $6 million contract. This final chapter of his career saw him announce his retirement from the NFL, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional talent and dedication.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 28 solutions

With the inclusion of Emmanuel Sanders, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for August 28.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 28

Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints - Scott Shanie Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans - Adam Jones Dallas Cowboys' Player named to 1st Team All-Pro - Zack Martin Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints - Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans - Michael Oher Baltimore Ravens' Player named to 1st Team All-Pro - Roquan Smith Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints - Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans - Wesley Woodyard Denver Broncos' Player named to 1st Team All-Pro - Patrick Surtain II

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 141 votes