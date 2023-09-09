Which Browns player also played for the Chiefs? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 9 

We examine two players that have previously played for the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs in today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

Kareem Hunt, a free agent at the moment, has experience playing for the Chiefs and Browns. The running back was selected by Kansas City with the 86th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played college football for Toledo.

Hunt dominated the NFL in rushing yards during his first campaign and was chosen for the Pro Bowl. He was a potent offensive threat for the Chiefs because of his capacity to get past tackles, locate rushing paths, and play a role as a receiver out of the backfield.

In his second season, he was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after being seen on camera physically attacking a lady.

Hunt played four years with the Cleveland Browns after signing a contract with them in 2019. The 28-year-old running back's first full season in Cleveland in 2020 saw him rack up 1,145 yards from rushing and 11 scores.

The following season, he was on track to have a comparable season, but an injury caused him to play in just eight games.

Hunt was more of a backup target in 2022 despite playing in every game of the regular season. He gained 468 yards and a trio of touchdowns on running and added 210 yards and a single touchdown on 35 receptions.

Kareem Hunt has shown during his NFL career to be an innovative and adaptable running back who can significantly improve his team's production. He has garnered the respect of other players and affection from fans owing to his football ability and tenacity.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 9: Other players to have played for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, a former NFL player, also played for the Chiefs and Browns.

Before being selected 23rd overall in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, Bowe played collegiate football at LSU.

In 2010, Bowe topped the league in receiving touchdowns with 15, earning him Pro Bowl and Second-team All-Pro accolades. He played with Kansas City from 2007 through 2014. With 532 catches throughout his eight seasons with the Chiefs, Bowe set the team's record for wide receiver receptions.

In 2019, Bowe made his retirement formally known after agreeing to a one-day honorary deal with the Chiefs.