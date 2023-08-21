Which Browns players have played for Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

We will examine players that played for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers in today's Immaculate Grid edition. We'll emphasize their professional accomplishments and their contribution to the league.

The first participant in today's Immaculate Grid idea is Travis Benjamin. He is a wide receiver in the NFL who is presently unsigned.

Prior to being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Benjamin played collegiate football for the University of Miami. He played in 54 contests and 21 starts for the club, catching 109 throws for 1,683 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Benjamin is reputed to be a lightning-quick receiver. He was one of 47 college wideouts who went to the NFL Combine in 2012, and his time of 4.36 seconds, which he shared with two other players, was the fastest among all in his position.

Benjamin played in 111 contests throughout the course of his eight NFL campaigns with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, compiling 208 catches for 3,143 yards and 19 TDs. On special teams for these two clubs, he also returned 109 punts for 1,189 yards and a total of four scores. Benjamin has demonstrated his ability on special teams throughout his career by returning four punts for scores.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 21: Other players to have played for both the Browns and Chargers

Charlie Whitehurst, a quarterback who played for five different teams over the course of seven seasons, also fits the criteria for both the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. Throughout his NFL career, Whitehurst completed 219 passes out of 396 throws for 2,463 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Whitehurst was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft as the 81st overall player after playing college football for Clemson. Whitehurst also participated for the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks. At the end of the 2016 season, Charlie Whitehurst left the league.

What sparks the most interest is Whitehurst's time in college. He threw for 9,665 yards at Clemson, which ranks second in the history of the program. He is thought to be the school's fourth-best quarterback ever. Before entering the NFL, he was also named to the second team of the ACC in 2005.

