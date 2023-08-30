Which Browns players have played for the Lions? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

Another Immaculate Grid article for August 30 will discuss two guys who had experience playing for both the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions.

NFL offensive tackle Lomas Brown, who played for 18 seasons, is retired. He was an all-American player for the University of Florida during his undergraduate career.

The Detroit Lions selected Brown as their sixth overall selection in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the next four NFL teams he played for.

Brown presently serves as a color commentator for Lions radio coverage in addition to being an ESPN broadcaster and analyst, among other roles.

Throughout his successful NFL career, Brown was renowned for his outstanding pass-defense abilities and capacity to thwart many of the best pass rushers in the game.

He had an overwhelming presence on the offensive front and was crucial in defending the quarterback's blind area. Brown played a good deal of his career for the Detroit Lions, where he was a multiple-time Pro Bowl member and widely recognized as one of the league's best offensive linemen of his time.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 30: Other NFL players who have played for both the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns

Jerry Ball is our second choice for this article. Ball is a former NFL defensive lineman who mostly played as a nose tackle. He represented the SMU Mustangs in collegiate football. Later, he participated in NFL games for the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Oakland Raiders.

Ball was hurt in 1991 by a "chop block," which was permitted at the time. Through the conclusion of that season and into the following one, Ball stayed on the injured list. Subsequently, the NFL implemented the "Jerry Ball Rule" that forbade the "chop block."

In 1999, Ball gave up playing football and started a career in entrepreneurship. He owned Ice Box Sportswear, a Detroit-based apparel business that was authorized by the NFL.

While NFL authorization is uncommon, one official asserts that Ball merits it due to the caliber of the apparel as well as the fact that he was such a great guy when playing in the league.

