Which Cardinals players also played for the Jets? August 22 NFL Immaculate Grid answers 

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we'll talk about two players who have played for both the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets.

Thomas Jones, who played for the New York Jets from 2007 to 2009, will be the first guy we discuss. Prior to his time in New York, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals seventh overall in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Jones played 12 years as a running back in the NFL. In addition to playing in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, and Kansas City Chiefs, he played collegiate football for the University of Virginia. He left the NFL as one of the top 25 rushers in league history.

While playing in the league, Jones was renowned for his toughness, responsiveness, and strong running technique. He had a number of successful seasons, consistently carrying for more than 1,000 yards. Thomas Jones played for 5 teams in the NFL and had 2,678 rushes for 10,591 yards and 71 scores.

Jones was a candidate for the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also contributed 130 scrimmage yards in an unsuccessful attempt for the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. In 2011, he hung up his cleats.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 22: Other NFL players to have played for both the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals

Our second Immaculate Grid selection for the Jets-Cardinals puzzle is Antonio Cromartie. He was a former NFL cornerback who competed for the Florida State Seminoles in NCAA football.

The San Diego Chargers picked Cromartie with the 19th overall choice in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He earned first-team All-Pro once in a year he led the NFL in interceptions, and he was chosen for four Pro Bowls.

Cromartie was an Indianapolis Colts player as well. He played for four teams throughout the course of his 11-year career and recorded 31 interceptions, 376 solo tackles and 6 scores. In 2007, he added the longest touchdown in the NFL's history after the Minnesota Vikings' missed field goal was returned for a touchdown of 109 yards.

While Cromartie was an erratic tackler and frequently took lots of risks whenever he played coverage, his size, speed, and ball abilities made him a valuable asset in the NFL.

For the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, Antonio Cromartie was among the 10 first-time candidates.

