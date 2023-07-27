Which Cardinals star had a 1,000-yard rushing season? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

On today's edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we will highlight elite Cardinals stars with 1000-yard rushing seasons.

The running back position has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons, so how about we celebrate it for a change? These backs dominated the backfield for the Cardinals, and they are our Immaculate Grid stars for the day.

So, without further ado:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Immaculate Grid: Cardinals' stars that had 1000-yard rushing seasons

#1. Ottis Anderson

First off is two-time Super Bowl-winning running back, Ottis Anderson. Anderson was one of the best running backs of his era, and he shone in the NFL for almost a decade.

The player pulled off five 1000-yard seasons in his seven-and-a-half-year stint with the Cardinals. He was also a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection while balling out for the Cardinals.

Ottis Anderson left the St. Louis Cardinals in 1986, and went on to win two Super Bowls as a member of the New York Giants. He is easily one of the greatest running backs in Cardinals history, as his consistency was a sight to behold when he was at the peak of his powers. He is by far the highest-drafted player in today's Immaculate Grid.

#2. Stump Mitchell

Next up is Stump Mitchell, a versatile backfield threat and the current running backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Mitchell with the 226th pick of the 1981 NFL Draft.

In his rookie year, he was the NFL's kick return leader and had a solitary 1000-yard season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985. Mitchell is an elite coach these days, and he has been the RB coach at the Cleveland Browns since 2019.

#3. Jim Otis

Last but not least is Jim Otis, the oldest player on our Immaculate Grid. Otis was drafted in the ninth round of the 1970 Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Like Stump Mitchell, he had a single 1000-yard season as a member of the Cardinals. Otis achieved this feat in 1975 and made the Pro Bowl game for that season. He spent the last six years of his career with the Cardinals and retired from the NFL in 1978.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator