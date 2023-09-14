Which Chargers players have also played for Vikings? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 14

On today's Immaculate Grid, we will look at two players representing the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers. This Immaculate Grid will focus on players who played in regular season games for both franchises.

First is Michael Bennett, a retired running back who played for the Vikings, Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Oakland Raiders. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Bennett in the first round of the 2001 Draft. He was selected after a fruitful three-year collegiate career at Wisconsin University.

Upon entering the NFL, Bennett was thrust into the starting job with the retirement of RB1 Robert Smith. He performed admirably in Minnesota, arguably peaking in his sophomore season. Bennett rushed for 1,296 yards, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2002. Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Bennett in Minnesota, as he was released at the end of the 2005 season.

After he departed from the Vikings, Bennett bounced around the league for the next half decade as a backup RB. Before arriving at the San Diego Chargers, he featured for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bennett played in eight regular season games for the Chargers over one-and-a-half years, with 23 rush attempts for 65 yards and grabbing six passes for 65 yards. He departed from the Chargers at the end of the 2009 season.

Following his departure from the Chargers, Bennett signed a short-term deal with the Oakland Raiders. He put up decent stats in the few snaps he played and retired from the league at the end of the season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Vikings and Chargers

Next is T. Y. McGill, a nose tackle who has played for the Vikings, Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and New Orleans Saints and currently appears for the San Francisco 49ers.

McGill entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from NC State University. He has had three stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, being a part of the regular season squad in all those Immaculate Grid stints.

Furthermore, he played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, acting as a backup in his position. McGill currently turns out for the San Francisco 49ers as he looks to carve out a niche as a starter for the first time in his Immaculate Grid career. Other players to appear for the Vikings and Chargers include Mike Mercer, Jason Perry, Benny Ricardo, John Turner, and Rickey Young.