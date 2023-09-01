Which Chiefs players also played for Vikings? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

Today's Immaculate Grid will be centered on the players that have played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings.

The first participant in this Immaculate Grid essay is Jared Allen. He spent 12 years in the league as a defensive end.

Prior to being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft as the 126th overall player, Allen played college football for Idaho State.

Allen was acquired by the Minnesota Vikings in a trade after completing four years in Kansas City. Prior to signing on with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2014, he played in Minnesota for six years. After joining the Carolina Panthers in 2015, he went on to win the championship game with them.

Allen was selected for the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro team on four occasions. His 22 sacks in 2011 matched for the second-most in a single season in the league's history, and he twice topped the league in sacks.

In his 12 years in the league, Allen participated in 187 games and amassed 136 QB sacks, 648 total tackles, 4 safeties, 6 interceptions, 32 forced fumbles, and 4 touchdowns.

Allen started curling and organized a team with other ex-NFL players after he hung up his cleats.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 1: Other players to have played for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings

The second guy we've chosen for our Immaculate Grid feature today, Rich Gannon, played for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs.

For 18 seasons, Gannon played quarterback in the NFL. He participated in collegiate football at Delaware University.

The New England Patriots picked Gannon in the fourth round of the 1987 NFL Draft, 98th overall. Later, he was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings, where he played up until 1992.

Prior to starring for the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders, Gannon signed with the Washington Redskins in 1993.

Gannon experienced his most significant triumphs when playing for the Oakland Raiders, winning one MVP, four straight seasons in the Pro Bowl, two All-Pro honors, three straight postseason displays, and a spot in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Rich Gannon started a career in sports media after leaving the NFL in 2005. In order to cover the 2020 NFL season, he worked as a sportscaster for CBS.