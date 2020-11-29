The Alabama Crimson Tide have the most players in the NFL

Alabama has produced 56 players that are still on NFL rosters in the 2020 NFL season. This production is the most of all college football teams in the country. The next closest team to Alabama is the Ohio State Buckeyes. Alabama has gifted the NFL four players that have had outstanding NFL careers.

Four players from Alabama that are having successful NFL careers

Mark Ingram:

Mark Ingram is the current running back for the Baltimore Ravens. During his time at Alabama, he won a National Championship and a Heisman Trophy. Ingram already has been selected to three Pro Bowls during his NFL career. As of this writing, Ingram has rushed for 7,257 yards and 62 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Ingram has played for two NFL franchises during his NFL career. The New Orleans Saints selected Ingram with their pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent his first eight years of his NFL career in New Orleans. The former Alabama running back is currently playing on the Baltimore Ravens, and he made the Pro Bowl in his first year with the team.

Amari Cooper:

Amari Cooper is another Alabama football player who is still on an NFL roster. Cooper currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper has been the number one wide receiver since joining the Cowboys.

The then-Oakland Raiders selected him fourth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Cooper spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Raiders before they traded him to the Cowboys. As of this writing, Cooper has 428 receptions for 5,945 yards and 36 touchdowns in the NFL.

Derrick Henry:

Derrick Henry is arguab;y the best running back in the NFL today. During his time at Alabama, Henry constantly ran the football at will against opponents. He has continued to dominate in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans selected Henry with the 45th pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Henry is currently the leading rusher in the NFL. To date, he has rushed for 4,912 yards and 47 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Julio Jones:

Julio Jones is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today. Jones has had quite a successful NFL career for the Atlanta Falcons. For years, he has been the centerpiece of the Falcons' offense.

The Falcons selected Jones with their sixth pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. As of this writing, Jones has recorded 842 receptions for 12,802 yards and 60 touchdowns during his NFL career. The veteran wide receiver is one of the top wide outs in the league, and he has been named to eight Pro Bowls.

Since Nick Saban became Head Coach at the University of Alabama, the program has produced 29 first-round picks in the NFL Draft. But one position they have struggled to offer is quarterback, as Alabama has not produced a top-tier quarterback in the NFL since Saban took over.

First 4 Career Starts:



Russell Wilson:

-594 Passing Yards

-4 TDs

-4 Ints

-2-2 Record



Tua Tagovailoa:

-593 Passing Yards

-6TDs

-0 INTs

-3-1 Record



Through 4 games Tua is on pace with the perennial top 3 QB. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Ui785hEPo7 — Tua Coronavailoa (@EliteTua) November 28, 2020

But Tua Tagovailoa has the opportunity to be the first Alabama quarterback to find success in the NFL in recent memory. Alabama. Tagovailoa has shown that he has the skills that are required to make it in the NFL. The former Crimson Tide quarterback has already put together a great rookie campaign in the 2020 season, and his future looks bright.