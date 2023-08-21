Which Colts players have also played for Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

Today's Immaculate Grid will highlight two players who represented the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. This Grid will showcase the players' careers, laurels and the impacts they made on the league.

First is Donald Brown, a retired running back who played for the Colts and Chargers in his seven-year NFL career. Brown was selected by the Colts in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, pretty high for a running back in today's NFL.

Brown had an eventful five-year career with the Colts, always seemingly promising much but faltering to deliver. The UConn alum never held down the starting job for the Colts, and it showed in his seasonal output. Brown's best season was in 2011, when he totaled 615 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. The rest of his time in Indianapolis pales in comparison, however.

Brown left the Colts on March 11, 2014, as he signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the San Diego Chargers. $4 million of the contractual sum was guaranteed. He played in 23 regular-season games for the Chargers, putting up 751 yards and a TD. He was released on Oct. 3, 2015. Brown never played another NFL game after his release from the Chargers.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Colts and Chargers

Next is Dwight Freeney, a retired Pro Bowl defensive end and outside linebacker for the Colts, Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Freeney has an impeccable list of accolades, including but not limited to Super Bowl XLI win, three first-team All-Pro nods, one second-team All-Pro nod, seven Pro Bowl selections, an NFL sacks leader award, an NFL forced fumbles co-leader award, a spot on the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, amongst others.

He appeared with distinction for every team he played for and was a starter for most of his career. He retired from the league in 2017 as one of the best to ever play defense in the league.

