Which Colts players also played for the Raiders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 25 

As the 2023 NFL regular season draws near, the most recent NFL Immaculate Grid is ready to rekindle your love for the game. This challenging problem evaluates your knowledge of players who have worn the jerseys of different league teams.

An athlete who has appeared for both the Indianapolis Colts and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders is featured in a segment in today's episode.

The first guy we will discuss in this post is Denico Autry, who has nine seasons of NFL experience with the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans. In his NFL career so far, the defensive end has 183 solo tackles, 77 assists, and 3 fumble recoveries.

At Mississippi State, Autry played collegiate football before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders in 2014. He is currently with the Tennessee Titans.

Autry is renowned for his versatility when it comes to lining up in the line of defense. He has accumulated 260 total tackles and 47.5 sacks, demonstrating his value on the defensive side of the field.

Due to his dedication and work values, Autry has become a valuable member of the NFL clubs he has played for. He contributed 27 tackles and 8 sacks in 11 games for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Since joining the Titans in 2021, Autry has had a significant impact, leading his teammates with 17 sacks and placing second on the team with 89 quarterback pressures. He brings a superb blend of size, agility, and strength to the team's defense.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 25: Other NFL players for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts

Darrius Heyward-Bey, a wide receiver, is the second player we'll talk about in this post who has experience playing for both the Raiders and the Colts.

Heyward-Bey, a former wide receiver for the NFL, attended the University of Maryland before being selected by the Oakland Raiders with the seventh overall choice in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers as well.

Heyward-Bey was highly regarded for his capacity to widen the field and make significant plays down the field while using his quickness to outrun defenders during his time in the NFL.

Even though Heyward-Bey's statistical performance wasn't as high as some had anticipated, his services to his teams and his quickness made him a useful player in the NFL.

