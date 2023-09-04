Which Commanders players have also played for Seahawks? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 4

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one grid focuses on players who played for both the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

Shaun Alexander is a former running back who played for both teams. In his nine years in the NFL, he played eight seasons for the Seahawks and one for the Commanders.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alexander’s NFL journey began when the Seattle Seahawks selected him as the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft. Following his draft selection, he signed a lucrative 5-year contract worth $5.5 million with the Seahawks.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

After completing a successful five-season tenure with the Seahawks, he inked a substantial 8-year, $62 million contract extension in 2006. However, his time with the Seahawks ended when he was released in 2008.

Throughout eight seasons with the Seahawks, Alexander made 96 starts out of 119 games, amassing an impressive 9,429 rushing yards on 2,176 attempts and scoring an incredible 100 touchdowns.

His breakout year occurred in 2005 when he achieved 1,880 rushing yards on 370 attempts and scored an astonishing 27 touchdowns. He was named the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Former Seattle Seahawks’ WR Shaun Alexander

Shaun Alexander was also a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2003-2005) and was honored as a member of the All-Pro First Team in 2005.

In 2008, he moved to the Washington Commanders, playing one season for the team. Following the conclusion of the 2008 season, he decided to hang up his cleats, marking the end of his illustrious NFL career.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 4 solutions

With the inclusion of Shaun Alexander, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for September 4:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 4

New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks - Jimmy Graham New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts - Courtney Roby New Orleans Saints player with 1000+ receiving yard season - Chris Olave Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks - Shaun Alexander Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts - Carson Wentz Washington Commanders player with 1000+ receiving yard season - Terry McLaurin Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks - Matt Hasselbeck Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts - David Thornton Tennessee Titans player with 1000+ receiving yard season - Derrick Mason