Which Commanders players have played for Cardinals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we will take a look at players who have turned up for both the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals.

One notable player is Colt McCoy. The quarterback played for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. The Browns drafted McCoy in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft after a stellar college career with the University of Texas, Austin.

McCoy started his rookie season as the Browns' third-string QB, behind Jake Delhomme and Seneca Wallace on the depth chart. He eventually played eight games, posting a 2–6 record, with six touchdowns against nine interceptions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His sophomore season was even better, as he was made the Browns' undisputed starter from week one. He started 13 games that season, putting up a stat line of 2,733 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, with the Browns going 4-9.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

The rest of his Browns career wasn't as productive, though, as he only appeared in three games in his third season. In exchange for draft compensation, McCoy was traded to the 49ers ahead of the 2013 season. He appeared in four games as a backup on the 49ers before leaving as a free agent.

Ahead of the 2014 season, McCoy was signed by the Washington Commanders. It was there that he enjoyed his longest stint at an NFL franchise. He played there for six seasons as a backup before leaving at the end of the 2019 season.

Since then, he has represented the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals. He enters the 2023 season with a chance of being the Cardinals starter, as the team will miss Kyler Murray for most of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for both the Commanders and the Cardinals

Another correct answer to today's NFL Immaculate Grid is Ken Harvey, a linebacker who played for the Phoenix Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) and the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders). The Cardinals drafted Harvey in the 12th round of the 1988 Draft.

Harvey played for the Cardinals from 1988 to 1993. He then played for the Redskins between 1994 and 1998. He was a two-time second-team All-Pro honoree and earned four Pro Bowl nods.

Due to his impressive performances in Washington, Harvey was inducted into the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame and is among the 80 Greatest Redskins of all time.

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 877 votes