Which company has the most advertisements for the Super Bowl this year? Everything you need to know

The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event in the US each year across all age groups. With over 123 million viewers tuning in for the 2024 Super Bowl, it became the most-watched Super Bowl ever.
Due to the immense viewership the Big Game attracts each year, many brands and companies pay big money for Super Bowl commercials.
This year, new brands will debut endearing, humorous and unforgettable advertisements during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Super Bowl has become a prime advertising platform, with a variety of marketers—including automakers, fashion brands, television studios, and restaurant chains—competing for 30-second advertisement slots
According to Forbes, snack foods currently occupy the most advertising slots with 8 released thus far for this year's Super Bowl. Additionally, two of these slots have been taken by Pepsico brands, Lay's and Doritos.
Beer comes in second with six ad spots this year. The Super Bowl will also feature advertisements for six food service companies.
Below is a complete list of businesses and brands that have already reserved spots for this year's Super Bowl commercials, via Brand Innovators.com:
- Häagen-Dazs
- Lay’s
- Nerds Candy
- Pringles
- Reese’s
- WeatherTech
- Ritz Crackers
- Totino Pizza Rolls
- Busch Light
- Bud Light
- Budweiser
- Booking.com
- Fetch
- Coors Light
- Michelob Ultra
- Stella Artois
- Door Dash
- Dunkin’
- Instacart
- Little Caesars
- Taco Bell
- Uber Eats
- Cirkul
- Liquid Death
- Mountain Dew
- Anheuser-Busch
- Poppi
- Angel Soft
- Foundation to Combat Antisemitism
- Coffee Mate
- Duracell
- Hellmann’s
- Spruce
- GoDaddy
- FanDuel
- Meta
- Squarespace
- Homes.com
- NerdWallet
- Rocket Mortgage
- TurboTax
- MSC Cruises
- Hims & Hers
- NFL
- Novartis
- Salesforce
- Jeep
- Ram
- Disney
- Doritos
- Tubi
- Stellantis
- Pepsi
- Dove
- Bosch
- Hexclad
How much does a Super Bowl 2025 commercial cost?
The cost of a Super Bowl commercial is increasing each year. Broadcasters charged $7 million for 30 seconds of ad time for the game last year, but that figure has gone up now.
Fox reportedly charges around $8 million for each 30-second Super Bowl advertisement spot this year, which is roughly $266,000 for a single second of broadcast. Bud Light, Squarespace, Pepsi and Lay's have already confirmed their spots for Super Bowl LIX.
Interestingly, Fox initially sought about $7 million for 2025 advertisements, but the high demand allowed them to raise the price.
