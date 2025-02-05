Which company has the most advertisements for the Super Bowl this year? Everything you need to know

The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event in the US each year across all age groups. With over 123 million viewers tuning in for the 2024 Super Bowl, it became the most-watched Super Bowl ever.

Due to the immense viewership the Big Game attracts each year, many brands and companies pay big money for Super Bowl commercials.

This year, new brands will debut endearing, humorous and unforgettable advertisements during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Super Bowl has become a prime advertising platform, with a variety of marketers—including automakers, fashion brands, television studios, and restaurant chains—competing for 30-second advertisement slots

According to Forbes, snack foods currently occupy the most advertising slots with 8 released thus far for this year's Super Bowl. Additionally, two of these slots have been taken by Pepsico brands, Lay's and Doritos.

Beer comes in second with six ad spots this year. The Super Bowl will also feature advertisements for six food service companies.

Below is a complete list of businesses and brands that have already reserved spots for this year's Super Bowl commercials, via Brand Innovators.com:

Häagen-Dazs

Lay’s

Nerds Candy

Pringles

Reese’s

WeatherTech

Ritz Crackers

Totino Pizza Rolls

Busch Light

Bud Light

Budweiser

Booking.com

Fetch

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Stella Artois

Door Dash

Dunkin’

Instacart

Little Caesars

Taco Bell

Uber Eats

Cirkul

Liquid Death

Mountain Dew

Anheuser-Busch

Poppi

Angel Soft

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism

Coffee Mate

Duracell

Hellmann’s

Spruce

GoDaddy

FanDuel

Meta

Squarespace

Homes.com

NerdWallet

Rocket Mortgage

TurboTax

MSC Cruises

Hims & Hers

NFL

Novartis

Salesforce

Jeep

Ram

Disney

Doritos

Tubi

Stellantis

Pepsi

Dove

Bosch

Hexclad

How much does a Super Bowl 2025 commercial cost?

The cost of a Super Bowl commercial is increasing each year. Broadcasters charged $7 million for 30 seconds of ad time for the game last year, but that figure has gone up now.

Fox reportedly charges around $8 million for each 30-second Super Bowl advertisement spot this year, which is roughly $266,000 for a single second of broadcast. Bud Light, Squarespace, Pepsi and Lay's have already confirmed their spots for Super Bowl LIX.

Interestingly, Fox initially sought about $7 million for 2025 advertisements, but the high demand allowed them to raise the price.

