Which Cowboys player played for Ravens? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

The NFL Immaculate Grid is expertly crafted to challenge your NFL player knowledge. With nine names awaiting discovery, this captivating puzzle is certain to ignite excitement among football fans.

In today's edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we turn the spotlight on a remarkable player who proudly donned the jerseys of both the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Delve into the journey of Brandon Carr, a true talent who graced the field for both teams, leaving his mark through skill and unwavering dedication.

Former CB Brandon Carr played six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 20

Brandon Carr's journey in the NFL began when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him as the 140th overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. Following his draft, he swiftly secured a three-year contract worth $1.36 million with the Chiefs. In 2011, he extended his stint with the Chiefs by agreeing to a one-year contract valued at $2.61 million.

Throughout his four-season tenure with the Chiefs, Carr was a consistent starter, taking on this role from his very first year. During his debut season, he showcased his skills in all 16 games, amassing an impressive 73 tackles and defending 6 passes.

His contribution over his Chiefs career included a total of 237 tackles, 6 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, and an impressive 65 passes defended.

The next chapter of Carr's career unfolded when he inked a substantial five-year contract worth $50.1 million with the Dallas Cowboys in 2012. Over the span of five years with the Cowboys, his impact was evident through his tally of 316 tackles, 6 QB Hits, 1.0 sack, and 44 passes defended.

Carr continued his NFL journey with a move to the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, signing a notable four-year contract valued at $23.5 million. During his three-season tenure with the Ravens, he left his mark as a consistent starter in all 48 games he played. He contributed significantly with 150 tackles, 8 QB Hits, 2.0 sacks, and 29 passes defended.

In a twist of fate, 2020 marked Carr's return to the Dallas Cowboys, as he rejoined them by signing with their practice squad. He eventually made his way to the active roster and participated in three games for the team. However, his time with the Cowboys ended after the 2020 season, marking the conclusion of his remarkable NFL journey.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 20 solutions

With the inclusion of Brandon Carr, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Below are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 20.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 20

Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks - Julius Jones Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Alvin Harper Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens - Brandon Carr Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks - T.J. Houshmandzadeh Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Alex Cappa Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens - Domata Peko Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks - Tarvaris Jackson Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jeff Christy Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens - Matt Birk

