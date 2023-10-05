Which defense should I start in Week 5? Best streaming options for fantasy football

Streaming defenses is always a popular strategy during each fantasy football season. The basic idea is for managers to add and drop defensive units each week, seeking out the most favorable situations against offenses, especially quarterbacks, that offer the opposing defense plenty of upside. For fantasy, this often comes as potential sacks and turnovers.

Managers streaming defenses should always consider those who consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. While the QB they are facing off against is also extremely important, high-pressure defenses often have the most opportunities at points in fantasy football. Targeting these types of defenses is usually the most beneficial strategy because pressure can lead to sacks and turnovers.

Fantasy Football Week 5 defense rankings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 5 DST rankings

Confused about Brian Robinson Jr.'s trade value? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair return

The following list ranks all 28 defensive units for fantasy football in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Four teams are on their bye weeks, so they will be unavailable in fantasy lineups and, therefore, not included in the weekly rankings. Using the help of the Start/Sit Optimizer, every factor, such as recent performances and weekly matchups, was considered when making the rankings.

Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders New York Jets Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs Houston Texans Green Bay Packers Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams Jacksonville Jaguars Carolina Panthers Minnesota Vikings New York Giants

This week, managers looking to acquire a top defense should consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Which defense to start in Week 5

Week 5 DST streamers

The following three options are owned in less than 50 percent of all fantasy football leagues, and based on their intense matchups, they make for excellent Week 5 streaming options.

Detroit Lions

The Lions defense has forced three interceptions and recorded six sacks this season. While their numbers aren't elite, they get an opportunity to face off against the 0-4 Carolina Panthers. Rookie quarterbacks are always a popular target for defense streamers, and considering the Lions are among the biggest favorites to win this week, they make for a solid choice in fantasy football.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders' defensive specialty is pressuring opposing quarterbacks, a valuable quality for fantasy football streamers. They have already recorded 24 sacks in just four games this year, adding five interceptions. They make for one of the best waiver wire pickups this week for any manager looking to stream a defense, especially against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, one of the worst overall offenses in the NFL.

Denver Broncos

While the Denver Broncos defense has severely struggled this season, they get an excellent opportunity at home against the New York Jets to get back on track. Zach Wilson is the first QB in the league's history to record the worst passer rating in the league for two consecutive seasons. This makes him an excellent target for streamers despite the Broncos forcing just 11 sacks and three turnovers this year.

Still pondering whom to start for Bears vs Commanders? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer