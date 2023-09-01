Which Eagles player also played for Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 1 

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a player who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

Reggie White is a former defensive end who played for both of these teams. In his 15 years in the NFL, White played eight seasons for the Eagles and six for the Packers.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 1

Reggie White was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as the fourth overall pick in the 1984 NFL supplemental draft. While he spent two seasons in the United States Football League, his NFL debut with the Eagles in Week 4 of the 1985 season left a lasting impression.

During his eight seasons with the Eagles, White became a defensive force. In his rookie year, he started in 12 of 13 games, recording 13.0 sacks and 100 tackles, finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year rankings.

His true breakthrough came the following year when he started all 16 games, tallying 18.0 sacks and 98 tackles. This performance earned him his first Pro Bowl selection and a spot in the All-Pro First Team in 1986.

White's excellence continued with 12 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1987 to 1998. Over his time with the Eagles, he started in 120 of 121 games, registering 794 tackles, 124.0 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 11 fumbles recovered. In 1987, he was named Defensive Player of the Year. White secured six All-Pro First-Team selections with the Eagles.

In 1993, he embarked on a new chapter with the Green Bay Packers. Over six seasons, he started in 92 of 96 games, accumulating 301 tackles, 68.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and eight fumbles recovered. His final season with the Packers in 1998 saw him crowned Defensive Player of the Year once again.

Although he retired after the 1998 season, Reggie White made a brief comeback with the Carolina Panthers in 2000, adding another chapter to his storied career.

NFL Immaculate Grid September 1 solutions

With the inclusion of Reggie White, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for Sept. 1:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers - Eugene Robinson Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers - Deion Sanders Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings - Laquon Treadwell Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers - Reggie White Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers - Ricky Watters Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Hicks Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers - Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers - Joe Montana Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings - Jerick McKinnon