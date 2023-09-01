Which Falcons players also played for the Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at players who represented the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons and Packers have illustrious Immaculate Grid histories, so it's no surprise that some elite talents have featured for both franchises.

First is Anthony Rush, a nose tackle who played for the Packers, Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Tennessee Titans. Rush was an undrafted free agent coming into the league and was promptly signed after the 2019 NFL Draft.

The UAB alum bounced around the league for the first year of his NFL career before joining the Green Bay Packers. With the Packers, he saw decent NFL action acting as a nose tackle for Green Bay. He performed admirably in the 2020 NFL season before being waived on June 10, 2021.

Rush's next NFL stop was in Atlanta, as he joined the Falcons via the practice squad on September 23, 2021. The UAB alum made appearances here and there and eventually made his first NFL start in Week 11 against the New England Patriots.

Rush was so good that he signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on March 17, 2022. He eventually appeared in a handful of games in the 2022 season before being waived by the franchise on October 6, 2022.

Rush has since featured on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. He is currently an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Falcons and Packers

Next is De'Vondre Campbell, an inside linebacker who represents the Green Bay Packers and has appeared for the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons drafted Campbell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers alum has been a starter for the entirety of his NFL career. Upon joining the Falcons, he became an undisputed starter at inside linebacker.

He put up a stellar stat line of 48 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one interception in 11 rookie season games. Interestingly, that was the last time that Campbell didn't appear in any of the 16 games in his Atlanta Falcons stint.

Over the next three years, he was an unshakable force on the team's defense, playing most of their defensive snaps.

Campbell left the Falcons at the end of the 2019 season to test free agency for the first time. He then signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the year starting all 16 games (as usual), recording 99 tackles (third on the team) and 2.0 sacks.

At the end of the Immaculate Grid 2020 season, Campbell was on the move again, heading to the Green Bay Packers. In his first season at Green Bay, the veteran inside LB put up career highs in most statistical categories.

He finished the season with 146 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions. He then signed a five-year deal worth $50 million to keep him on the franchise ahead of the 2022 season.

He was as efficient as always in 2022, rubber-stamping his reputation as one of the best iLBs in the Immaculate Grid.