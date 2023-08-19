Which Falcons players also played for Patriots? August 19 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at players that appeared for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The Falcons and Patriots have seen their fair share of Immaculate Grid stars, and we will be showcasing two in today's Grid.

First is Hugh Millen, a tenured quarterback that played for the Falcons, Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos. The Los Angeles Rams drafted Millen in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft. He stayed on the Rams till 1988, alternating between starting QB and backup shot caller. He left the Rams in August 1988.

Following his stint with the Rams, Millen joined the Atlanta Falcons, who had picked him from the NFL waivers. He played in three games in his first season in Atlanta. He improved his games total in his second year, appearing in five games and completing 62% of his passes for 432 yards. His third year with the Falcons happened to be his last, as the now-veteran QB completed 54% of his throws for 427 yards in two games for the franchise.

Millen's next stop was New England, as he joined the New England Patriots via free agency. Millen enjoyed the most fruitful time of his NFL career with the Patriots, as he served as a starter for most of his time in New England. He remained with the Patriots till April 26, 1993, when he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

On the Cowboys, Millen served as a backup behind Super Bowl-winning QB Troy Aikman. He served in that capacity until he left the Cowboys on November 10, 1993.

The rest of his NFL career was spent playing for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints as a backup. He retired in 1996.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Falcons and Patriots

Next up is wide receiver Ronnie Harris, who played for the Falcons, Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks in his seven-year NFL career.

Harris was mainly used as a special teams threat in the National Football League. The Oregon University alum notably made a crucial 29-yard catch in the Falcon's upset victory in the 1999 NFC Championship over the Minnesota Vikings. He retired from the Immaculate Grid in 1999 and has since become a key mentor in his community as a youth pastor, associate pastor, and campus pastor.

