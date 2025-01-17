Which game is Tom Brady calling? Exploring Fox broadcaster's duties for NFL divisional round

Tom Brady is in his first season as a Fox broadcaster. The legendary NFL quarterback has transitioned well into his off-field role.

Heading into the divisional round, fans have been curious to know which game Brady will be calling during the playoffs.

Which game is Tom Brady calling in the divisional round?

NFL: Fox commentator Tom Brady - Source: Getty

Tom Brady will call the divisional round game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions, which will be broadcast on Fox on Saturday night. He will be in the announcers' booth with Kevin Burkhardt.

While Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play commentary, Brady will focus on the analysis. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

Brady signed a whopping 10-year, $375 million contract in May 2022 while he was still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl winner retired in February 2023, but his contract with Fox was put into effect starting from the 2024 season.

While Brady's broadcasting role has lured in mixed reviews from fans, there have been reports suggesting that the former signal-caller might part ways with his gig. However, Brady's agent Don Yee told Sports Business Journal that the NFL icon plans to honor his Fox contract for the remainder of the deal.

“Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee said.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Commanders-Lions divisional round game, where Brady will be on the broadcast.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

The Lions booked their spot in the divisional round by securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Star quarterback Jared Goff will lead their offense on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in the wild-card round to get a berth in the second round of the playoffs. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will continue to lead Washington's offense in the postseason.

