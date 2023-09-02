Which Giants player also played for Dolphins? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 2 

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one grid focuses on players who played for both the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins.

Olivier Vernon is a former defensive end who played for both of these teams. In his nine years in the NFL, he played three seasons for the Giants and four for the Dolphins.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 2

Olivier Vernon made a significant impact during his nine-year football journey. He kicked off his NFL adventure when the Miami Dolphins drafted him as the 72nd pick in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Notably, Vernon secured a promising start by inking a lucrative four-year, $2.848 million contract with the Dolphins.

Over the course of four years with the Dolphins, Vernon showcased his talent by participating in 64 games, 46 of which he started. His stats spoke volumes, with an impressive 29.0 sacks, 196 tackles and 74 QB Hits.

Former Cleveland Browns DE Olivier Vernon

In 2016, a major turning point occurred in Vernon's career when he signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Giants.

During his three seasons with the Giants, he continued to excel, starting in all 39 games and accumulating 22.0 sacks, 131 tackles and 56 QB Hits. Notably, he reached the pinnacle of NFL recognition by making his Pro Bowl debut in the 2018 season while donning the Giants jersey.

Vernon's journey took another twist in 2019 when he joined the Cleveland Browns, marking a new chapter in his career. In 2020, he further solidified his legacy by signing a one-year, $11 million restructured contract with the Browns. His last stint in the league was the 2020 season, after which he announced his retirement, leaving a lasting mark on the NFL.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 2 solutions

With the inclusion of Olivier Vernon, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for Sept. 2:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 2

New York Giants and Miami Dolphins - Olivier Vernon New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers - Linval Joseph 1st Team All Pro with New York Giants - Jason Pierre-Paul Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins - Alec Ingold Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers - Tyrell Williams 1st Team All Pro with Las Vegas Raiders - Nnamdi Asomugha Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins - Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers - Melvin Ingram 1st Team All Pro with Pittsburgh Steelers - James Harrison