Which Jets players also played for the Jaguars? August 29 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In today's episode of the Immaculate Grid, we will highlight two prominent players representing the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars. These players appeared in regular season games for both franchises.

First is Quincy Williams, a linebacker who currently represents the Jets but started his career as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars drafted Williams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a decent rookie season, starting eight out of his first eleven games before getting a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 48 tackles.

Unfortunately, injuries didn't let him pick up from where he started in year one, and he hardly featured in his sophomore season. The Jaguars waived Williams on August 31, 2021.

Quincy Williams was picked off the waivers by the Jets on September 1, 2021, and has remained on the franchise ever since. He plays on the Jets' defense with his younger brother, Quinnen Williams. The duo regularly makes history on the team's defense, and they are integral parts of New York's shutdown defensive scheme. Quincy Williams recently signed a multi-year extension with the Jets, so he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Jets and Jaguars

Next is Folorunso Fatukasi, a defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars who started his NFL career with the New York Jets.

The Jets drafted Fatukasi in round six of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in just one game during his rookie season with the Jets. His next season was significantly more productive, as he appeared in 14 fixtures as a backup DE.

Fatukasi was used more frequently in his third year in the league, as he appeared in fifteen regular season games, starting in eight. He put up a stat line of 42 total tackles and five QB hits for the season. Fatukasi had the best season of his NFL career in year four, starting all fifteen games he appeared in. He put up a stat line of 46 total tackles and five QB hits for his efforts. He left the team at the end of the 2021 season as an unrestricted free agent.

Fatukasi joined the Jaguars on a three-year, $30 million deal on March 16, 2022. He played fourteen games in his debut season with the team, putting up a stat line of 24 total tackles and three QB hits.

