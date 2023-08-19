Which Lions players also played for the 49ers? August 19 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In today's Immaculate Grid, we spotlight players who performed admirably for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. It's about time the Lions and the 49ers, two renowned NFL teams, were represented on the Immaculate Grid.

For 11 years, John Gonzaga was an offensive lineman for four clubs in the league. During his playing career, he represented the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions in 132 regular season contests. He played in the AFL with the Denver Broncos as well.

Gonzaga worked as the general salesperson for Ford's glass unit after his career in football ended before founding his own glass business.

After a battle with illness, Gonzaga passed away in May 2007 at his residence in West Bloomfield, Michigan. In addition to his wife, he also left behind five brothers, three sisters, four daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 19: Other NFL players to have played for both the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions

Another player who split his nine-year pro football career between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions was Bubba Paris.

Paris participated in college football for the University of Michigan squad. He was selected in round two of the 1982 NFL Draft with pick number 29. From 1983 to 1991, he was an offensive tackle in the NFL, primarily playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

He played on 49ers teams that won five NFC Championship games, eight Western Division Championships, and three Super Bowls. In 1987, he received the Len Eshmont Award, which was chosen by his 49ers peers.

Another former NFL player that fits into today's NFL Immaculate Grid is quarterback Shaun Hill. After being signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2002, he played in the NFL for 15 years. He also participated in games for the Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams, and San Francisco 49ers.

Shaun Hill was a backup quarterback for the bigger part of his NFL career but since experience and leadership are essential in team dressing rooms, Hill delivered both in the latter stages of his career.