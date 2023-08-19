Which Lions players also played for the Patriots? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 19 

The NFL Immaculate Grid is back today, as it has been the past few days, to test your knowledge of famous players and their teams.

The athletes who had the opportunity to wear the uniforms of both the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions are highlighted in today's grid.

Given that he has played for both the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions during his long NFL career, Kyle Van Noy is a guy who fits into today's Immaculate Grid.

The linebacker is presently unsigned. Before the Detroit Lions picked him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, he enjoyed collegiate football at BYU.

After he left the Lions, where he played for three years, he spent the following four years playing for the New England Patriots, where he captured two championship rings. He spent a year playing for the Miami Dolphins before returning to the Patriots in 2021.

Van Noy is a solid linebacker with a wide range of expertise in many schemes. He played with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2022 season, starting 13 games, recording five sacks, 46 tackles, nine quarterback hits and three passes defended. Since his time spent playing with the Patriots, he has developed an image for being a great pass defender.

Van Noy has played in 124 games in the NFL and has accumulated 470 total tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 29 pass deflections.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 19: Other NFL players to have played for both the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots

Another player that might fit into the Immaculate Grid of today is Trey Flowers. The New England Patriots are currently home to the NFL linebacker.

Flowers was taken by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, 101st overall, and won two Super Bowls with them. He agreed to a deal with the Lions in 2019. The high-paying deal failed to pan out for the team, which released Flowers after three injury-plagued campaigns in which he registered a total of 10.5 sacks.

The two-time Super Bowl champion played in four games for the Miami Dolphins last year before suffering a foot injury.

Flowers has since made his way back to the New England Patriots, where he played during his strongest years. The 29-year-old should give the team's defense more depth before the start of the new regular season.