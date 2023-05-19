Which is the longest NFL game in league history? Exploring epic record-setting showdown

A regular NFL game lasts for 60 minutes with each quarter divided into 15 minutes. However, games can take up to three or more hours to complete due to numerous stops in play.

Although regular-season matches can end in ties, postseason games need to have a winner and a loser. Hence, if a score is tied after 60 minutes in a playoff game, the contest will be decided in overtime.

The longest NFL game took place between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round in the 1971 season.

Interestingly, the game took place on Christmas Day that year. The epic showdown needed a double overtime and the game lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds.

The scores were tied at 24-24 after 60 minutes and the first 15 minutes of overtime didn't produce any points. However, Dolphins kicker Garo Yepremian scored a 37-yard field goal midway through the second overtime period to give his side the victory.

The AFL Championship between the Dallas Texans and Houston Oilers in 1962 is the second-longest game in league history at 77 minutes and 54 seconds.

Meanwhile, the third-longest game took place in 1987, which featured the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets and lasted 77 minutes and two seconds.

However, it's important to note that the league shortened the overtime period from 15 minutes to 10 minutes in 2017.

When is the 2023 NFL season starting?

The 2023 NFL season is scheduled to commence on Thursday, Sept. 7. The campaign will begin with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

The playoffs will start with the wild card round from Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, onwards.

The Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

