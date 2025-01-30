Which is the longest Super Bowl in history? Top 3 Big Games ranked feat. Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl, which determines the pro football championship in one of the most dominant sports in the world, is a game that NFL fans look forward to every year.

Although each NFL game consists of four 15-minute quarters, some games can go up to three hours. The halftime show, commercials and sporadic unplanned interruptions make the Super Bowl, with all its hype, even longer than that.

Regular NFL games have a 15-minute halftime break. However, because of the halftime show, the Super Bowl has a 30-minute halftime break, contributing to the length of the Big Game.

Here is a list of the three longest Super Bowl games ever played.

Top 3 longest Super Bowls of all time

#3 - New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers (Super Bowl XXXVIII)

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers played a back-and-forth contest with an abundance of scoring in Super Bowl XXXVIII, which lasted four hours and five minutes despite not going to overtime or having many penalties, which could have resulted in stoppages.

There wasn't much clock running in the game, which was hotly contested and ultimately won by the Patriots 32–29 on a field goal from Adam Vinatieri in the final seconds.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl LVIII)

The Kansas City Chiefs' 25–22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII is remembered for several reasons, including the fact that it was the most lengthy in-play contest in the history of the Super Bowl and the second-ever NFL championship game to go to overtime.

The game spanned an unprecedented 74 minutes and 57 seconds of in-play activity, with a 15-minute extra period after the 60-minute regulation time.

The game lasted four hours and six minutes, starting just after 6:40 p.m. ET and ending with Patrick Mahomes' game-winning touchdown pass at 10:46 p.m. ET.

#1 - Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XLVII)

Despite not going into overtime, the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers game in Super Bowl XLVII took 4 hours and 14 minutes from start to finish.

The Superdome experienced a power failure early in the third quarter, leaving players, officials and fans stuck in semi-darkness, which is why the game stretched for so long.

As workers battled to restore power, the game, later dubbed "The Blackout Bowl," was interrupted for 34 minutes. Before the interruption, Baltimore had a 28–6 lead, but the 49ers made an effort to rally after the power was restored, scoring 17 points in a row. However, with a 34-31 victory, the Ravens managed to hold on and capture the first championship in the team's history.

