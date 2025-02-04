Which is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time? Revisiting Big Game's history

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver A.J. Brown, will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Two years ago in Super Bowl LVII, these two teams faced off, with the Chiefs winning 38-35 after a combined 73-point effort.

Super Bowl LVII was undoubtedly very entertaining, as few football games are more thrilling than high-scoring battles. However, over the years, there have been some extremely low-scoring Super Bowl games, so not every game can be a feast of points.

Six years ago, in Super Bowl LIII of 2019, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots faced off in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. The Patriots won 13-3, with only 16 points scored overall between the two teams.

Before that, the record was established in 1973 during Super Bowl VII when the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14–7, totaling 21 points.

Three field goals and one rushing touchdown accounted for the 16 points scored in Super Bowl LIII. Despite throwing for 262 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, quarterback Tom Brady captured his sixth of seven championship rings that evening.

That Super Bowl game remains the only one in which no touchdown was scored before the fourth quarter. New England took control later, winning 13–3 after scoring a touchdown and another field goal in the fourth quarter.

What are the 10 lowest-scoring Super Bowl games in history?

The 10 lowest-scoring NFL Championship games in the Super Bowl era are revealed below:

1) Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots (13) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3) - 16 points

2) Super Bowl VII - Miami Dolphins (14) vs. Washington Redskins (7) - 21 points

3) Super Bowl IX - Pittsburgh Steelers (16) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6) - 22 points

4) Super Bowl III - New York Jets (16) vs. Baltimore Colts (7) - 23 points

5) Super Bowl VI - Dallas Cowboys (24) vs. Miami Dolphins (3) - 27 points

6) Super Bowl V - Baltimore Colts (16) vs. Dallas Cowboys (13) - 29 points

7) Super Bowl IV - Kansas City Chiefs (23) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7) - 30 points

8) Super Bowl XLII - New York Giants (17) vs. New England Patriots (14) - 31 points

9) Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh Steelers (21) vs. Seattle Seahawks (10) - 31 points

10) Super Bowl VIII - Miami Dolphins (24) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7) - 31 points

