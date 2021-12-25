Which NFL games are on Christmas day?

Christmas is here and the NFL is about to go into overdrive. What better way to spend Christmas than to watch an NFL game? If you are a neutral, then the only thing you can hope for is a blockbuster game. If you are invested in the matchups, we hope that Santa Claus brings you a present in the form of a victory for your favorite team.

There are two games lined up on Christmas day in the NFL. Both are inter-conference matchups, each with something riding on them for all 4 teams involved. Check out the Christmas NFL games below.

Christmas bonanza in NFL

Cleveland Browns versus Green Bay Packers

4:30 PM ET

On NFL Network, FOX and Amazon

Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns take on the Green Bay Packers as the Christmas Day action commences.

For the Green Bay Packers, they come into this game on the back of three straight wins. Aaron Rodgers is playing as well as he ever has, his team currently hold the number one seed in the NFC with an 11-3 record and have already qualified for the playoffs. The Packers will also be aware that the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are all just one game behind and can leapfrog them to clinch the top seed should they slip up.

For the Cleveland Browns, they sit bottom of the AFC North but have a 7-7 record and still have a chance to make the playoffs. Following their loss to the Raiders last week, the Browns will be hoping for a Christmas miracle to get to a winning record. They know they are just one game behind teams such as the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, who currently occupy the division playoff slots. Hence, a win would thrust them right into wildcard contention.

Indianapolis Colts versus Arizona Cardinals

8:15 PM ET

NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Arizona Cardinals in the late game on Christmas day.

The Indianapolis Colts are fresh from a morale boosting victory over the former AFC top seed, the New England Patriots. The Colts who now hold an 8-6 record, currently sit in one of the wild-card spots and know a win on Christmas would help them maintain their position for at least another week. A loss, however, could easily see them fall out of playoff contention completely, with a team like the Baltimore Ravens, also at 8-6, in hot pursuit.

Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports A look at the final injury report for the Cardinals and Colts: A look at the final injury report for the Cardinals and Colts: https://t.co/SctUkERu67

The Arizona Cardinals are 10-4 but know they could drop into wildcard territory if they were to lose and the Los Angeles Rams were to win, leapfrogging them in the NFC West. They have two straight losses and will be hoping this is the game they can snap their losing streak to ensure top spot in their division.

Every team has something riding on Christmas day, as it is shaping up to be a bumper end to the NFL regular season.

