Which NFL games are on Christmas Day 2023? Week 16 TV schedule, coverage details explored

The NFL will have three Christmas Day games in 2023, and each of these games will feature Super Bowl contenders.

This year's Christmas Day Games will take place on Monday and feature the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers. This article will highlight what to expect from those games and the rivalries between the franchises.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Christmas Day 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS, and the game will feature some of the best players in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will look to punch their playoff ticket when they face off against Maxx Crosby and Co. in a pivotal divisional game. The Chiefs enter the game as significant favorites, but they'll be coming up against a Raiders team that is fresh off putting 63 points on the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that cost Brandon Staley his job.

Raiders vs. Chiefs history

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have faced off 129 times (including 3 postseason games). The Chiefs hold a significant lead in the rivalry, having won 73 games compared to the Raiders' 54 wins. There have also been two tied games in the rivalry.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the past six matchups between the teams, with the Raiders' last win coming in November 2020.

Here's a rundown of the last five games between the franchises:

Chiefs 31 @ Raiders 17 on 11/26/2023

Chiefs 31 @ Raiders 13 on 01/07/2023

Raiders 29 @ Chiefs 30 on 10/10/2022

Raiders 9 @ Chiefs 48 on 12/12/2021

Chiefs 41@ Raiders 14 on 11/14/2021

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Christmas Day 2023

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in a Christmas game live on FOX. The Eagles will be looking to secure the number one seed in the NFC by winning their remaining games, hoping that results go in their favor.

It starts with the Giants' game, where they'll be up against a resurgent team coached by reigning NFL Coach of the Year, Brian Daboll. The Giants have enjoyed an upward trajectory in their form since Tommy DeVito became a full-time starter. On Christmas Day, they would fancy their luck against a vulnerable Philadelphia Eagles side.

Giants vs. Eagles history

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have faced off 181 times, with the Eagles holding the slight upper edge in the rivalry. The Eagles have won 92 games compared to the Giants' 87 wins. Two of their matchups have ended in a tie.

Furthermore, the Eagles have won the last four games between the sides. The last time the Giants were victorious was in November 2021.

Here's a rundown of the last five games between the franchises:

Giants 7 @ Eagles 38 on 01/21/2023

Giants 16 @ Eagles 22 on 01/08/2023

Eagles 48 @ Giants 22 on 12/11/2022

Giants 10 @ Eagles 34 on 12/26/2021

Eagles 7 @ Giants 13 on 11/28/2021

Baltimore Ravens Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers: Christmas Day 2023

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the most anticipated Christmas Day game in 2023. The match will air on ABC and feature two of the best teams in the NFC Conference.

Both teams are playing phenomenal football, and the game might end up being a league MVP shootout. Brock Purdy is the bookmakers’ favorite to win the MVP Award, while Lamar Jackson is just a little behind. Monday's game might go a long way in swaying voters at the end of the regular season.

Ravens vs. 49ers history

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have faced off seven times. The Ravens hold a sizeable advantage in the rivalry, with five wins compared to the 49ers' two.

Furthermore, the Ravens have won four of the last five games between the sides and would be confident of making it five out of six on Christmas Day.

Here's a rundown of the last five games between the franchises:

49ers 17 @ Ravens 20 on 12/01/2019

Ravens 20 @ 49ers 25 on 10/18/2015

Ravens 34 @ 49ers 31 on 02/03/2013

49ers 6 @ Ravens 16 on 11/24/2011

Ravens 9 @ 49ers 7 on 10/07/2007

