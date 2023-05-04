Which NFL player has the biggest Nike contract? Pro football athletes' endorsement deals explored

From all indications, Russell Wilson is the NFL player with the most significant Nike contract. While the exact details of his contract with Nike remain under lock and key, it is estimated that the Denver Broncos shot caller makes well over five million a year with the Swoosh brand.

Wilson signed the contract in 2016 after actively flirting with main NFL rivals Under Armour throughout the 2015 campaign. One of the NFL's most famous and divisive players, Wilson has earned nine Pro Bowl nods since he was drafted in 2012, helping his former side, the Seattle Seahawks, capture two NFC championships and a Super Bowl title.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a $20M lawsuit against Nike alleging the company didn’t honor his endorsement contract and is “willfully withholding millions of dollars and inventing excuses not to pay him.” Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a $20M lawsuit against Nike alleging the company didn’t honor his endorsement contract and is “willfully withholding millions of dollars and inventing excuses not to pay him.” https://t.co/1D3XySrvYM

Which NFL player had the biggest Nike contract ever?

That honor belongs to Odell Beckham Jr., who in 2017 signed the wealthiest shoe deal in NFL history. Beckham Jr. inked a five-year contract with Nike worth a minimum of $29 million and potentially $48 million. It came at a time when Odell Beckham Jr. was seen as the face of the NFL thanks to his looks, flamboyant catches, and his social media following of the Gridiron.

Beckham Jr.'s deal with Nike has since expired, seemingly ending on a rocky note. The former New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and now Denver Broncos wideout sued Nike in November 2022. The NFL icon contended in his suit that the way the contract "was structured made it nearly impossible for him to trigger precious extensions of the deal." He also claimed to have lost out on more than $20 million. It remains to be seen how the suit will be settled.

Who were the NFL players that earned the most endorsements in 2022?

Here's a list of the NFL players who have made the most in endorsements in the past calendar year.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $45 million Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - $22 million Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - $13 million Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos - $12 million Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - $11 million.

The QB position is king in the NFL, and it is of little wonder why brands, companies, and franchises are willing to splash the cash on premier shot callers. From the above list, you might have noticed that quarterbacks earn the most in endorsement deals, and as you already know, they also make the most in NFL contracts every year.

Also, with Tom Brady retiring, there's room for one of the four below him last year to take his spot as the NFL player with the most lucrative endorsement deals. But then again, the likes of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson may creep into the top five at this rate, given the number of endorsement deals the new NFL QBs sign every other day.

