Which NFL player is now a farmer?

Former St. Louis Rams offensive center Jason Brown gave up the luxurious life of being a professional NFL player to become a farmer. At one point, Brown was the highest-paid center in the NFL after he signed a five-year $37.5 million contract in the 2009 NFL season.

After starting center for the Rams for two seasons, Jason Brown was replaced as the starting center. Brown, known as one of the nicest guys in the NFL, accepted his demotion. After being replaced, Brown did some deep thinking and realized that football was not all he was interested in.

Jason Brown took a look at his life and leaned on God to make a decision on what he should do with his NFL career. Brown felt that he could do so much more in life even without the money he earned from football.

What made Jason Brown quit the NFL to become a farmer?

Jason Brown had always been a religious individual and has let God determine what to do with his life. After the Rams informed him that he was going to be replaced, he found peace through the Holy Spirit.

When Brown walked away from football at the age of 29 to become a farmer, he felt that God was leading him into this new career path. With Brown being a firm believer in following his heart and following his religion, deciding to become a farmer was a no-brainer.

Lucrative NFL contract or full-time farmer?



"What Happened to That Guy?" is back for Season Two with Jason Brown's interesting choice...



🗣 : https://t.co/0r7d3HpzPv pic.twitter.com/bapKCXTYPL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 15, 2020

What made this an interesting decision is that Brown did not have any experience in farming. He turned to YouTube to learn how to manage a successful farm and learn everything that he knows about farming.

During an interview with CBS, Jason Brown said that his agent told him that he was making the biggest mistake of his life. Brown would stare his agent in his eyes and said, "No I am not."

Advertisement

According to the New & Observer, Jason Brown has given away 46,000 pounds of sweet potatoes and 10,000 pounds of cucumbers from his farm to the less fortunate.

Jason Brown is an inspiration to many individuals in this world. He was once the highest-paid player in his position. Brown gave up all the fame and money to chase a dream and give back to the less fortunate, which is simply amazing.