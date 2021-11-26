Which NFL players were also involved in MLB? Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes among stars

The concept of an NFL player also playing in MLB seems like a foreign one to the current generation of fans. But not too long ago, the likes of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders were playing both and doing so at a high level.

Yet even while that no longer happens, there are several current NFL stars who could have also had MLB careers. Let's look at the biggest names in the game today who could have followed in the footsteps of Jackson and Sanders.

NFL stars who could have also played in MLB

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has to be the most notable of all. In 2019 the Cardinals drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Months later, the Oakland Athletics used a No. 9 overall pick on him in the MLB Draft. This was a huge risk because it seemed like he was destined for the NFL.

Greg Vorse TV @GregVorse Kyler Murray was a 9th overall pick in the MLB draft but has a commercial where he doesn't understand a baseball reference? This seems like a swing and a miss 🤷‍♂️ Kyler Murray was a 9th overall pick in the MLB draft but has a commercial where he doesn't understand a baseball reference? This seems like a swing and a miss 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/0OtTHl9nv9

But the Athletics must have had some hope he would choose baseball. Instead, he chose football and that appears to be a great decision.

Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson is another quarterback who could have had an MLB career. He was drafted twice, once after high school and again after college. The Baltimore Orioles selected him in 2007 in the 41st round, but he decided to head to NC State. The Colorado Rockies then took him in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft and he even played some minor league games for the organization. Then his football career took off and the rest is history.

Routine @Routine And with the 140th pick in the 2010 @MLB Draft, the Colorado Rockies select... Russell Wilson. #BaseballFam And with the 140th pick in the 2010 @MLB Draft, the Colorado Rockies select... Russell Wilson. #BaseballFam

The two-way star power continues with Patrick Mahomes, the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes. The younger Mahomes was drafted in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, but obviously chose football instead. If he had stuck with baseball, perhaps we would be talking about how Mahomes has taken over MLB instead of the NFL.

Perhaps the most interesting MLB connection in the NFL comes with Tom Brady. The Montreal Expos drafted him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft as a catcher. So even before he reached the University of Michigan, Brady had already turned down a shot to begin a professional baseball career.

Even if Brady did end up reaching the majors, there is no way he could have had anything close to the success he has had in the NFL. It is just fascinating to think about the greatest of all time choosing a different sport as a teenager.

These alternate histories are fun to think of, and it makes sense that so many elite quarterbacks were also top baseball prospects. They possess great arms with pinpoint accuracy and are among the top athletes in the world.

But it still feels weird to imagine Brady as an MLB catcher, or Murray roaming the outfield for a constantly rebuilding Athletics franchise. Luckily, all these stars made the right choice and also made a fortune in the NFL.

Edited by Henno van Deventer