Which NFL players have played for Titans and Texans? Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

Today's Immaculate Grid episode will highlight three NFL stars who played for the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

The two teams are known rivals, so it's only sometimes you see players representing both franchises. Read on as we showcase three players who went against the norm and played in Houston and Tennessee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Immaculate Grid: NFL players that played for the Titans and Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

The first player on our Immaculate Grid is current Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman. Foreman is a seasoned veteran in the NFL, and the Houston Texans drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The University of Texas alum has appeared on the rosters of the Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, most recently signed with the Bears.

Foreman has amassed a stat line of 1,901 rushing yards, ten rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 265 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. The current Bears backfield star has made the postseason twice in his career, once apiece with the Texans and Titans.

Next on our Immaculate Grid is a placekicker that made 83.4 of his field goal attempts, Randy Bullock.

The Houston Texans drafted Bullock in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft. He was selected fresh off, winning the prestigious Lou Groza Award. Bullock spent the first four years of his career with the Texans, serving the team with distinction.

He eventually left in 2015 and went on to play for the New York Jets, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and most recently, the Tennessee Titans. He is currently a free agent ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Last but not least, our Immaculate Grid is tight end, MyCole Pruitt.

Pruitt is the only player on our list that the Texans or Titans didn't draft. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the fifth round, 143rd overall of the 2015 draft.

After succeeding at the college level with Southern Illinois, Pruitt came into the league with a hefty reputation. He has had a decent NFL career, appearing for the Vikings, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Texans, Titans, San Francisco 49ers and most recently, the Atlanta Falcons.

Pruitt has amassed 638 receiving yards and eleven touchdowns on 62 receptions. He is currently a free agent.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!