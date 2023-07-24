Which NFL stars have suited up for the Patriots and Bucs? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24

On today's episode of Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at NFL players that played for both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have contrasting legacies, but some of the game's greats have appeared for both franchises. This piece will highlight two Hall of Famers that played for both franchises.

Boston ☘️ Mike @boston_sp0rts20 ’s Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reached 100 TD’s last week, the effort from Gronk here is ridiculous!! Top 3 for me. Congrats to two’s pic.twitter.com/09WqsR46U8

NFL Immaculate Grid answer for July 24: Which NFL star played for the Patriots and Bucs?

First, we have the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady. Brady spent the first 20 seasons with the Patriots, guiding the team to six Super Bowl triumphs. He was the leader of Bill Belichick's all-conquering juggernaut and became arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

Interestingly Brady wasn't heralded as an elite talent out of college, and he was picked by the Patriots 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. Well, that Draft pick ended up being the most brilliant pickup in league history, as Brady broke almost every relevant QB record.

He retired from the NFL with the most career quarterback wins, the most career passing attempts, the most career passing completions, the most career passing touchdowns, the most career passing yards, the most pass completions in a season, the most pass attempts in a season, and the longest touchdown pass in league history. Let's not even go through his Super Bowl records; that would be unfair.

TB EGO  @TomBradyEgo



2 years later Gronk is coming out of retirement to play with Tom in Tampa Bay



Get you a friend who is as loyal to you as Gronk is to Brady In 2018 Rob Gronkowski would’ve retired if he was traded to Lions because he didn’t want to play with any QB other than Tom Brady.2 years later Gronk is coming out of retirement to play with Tom in Tampa BayGet you a friend who is as loyal to you as Gronk is to Brady pic.twitter.com/PBe1gC92Zn

NFL Immaculate Grid: Another New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star

The story of Tom Brady would be complete with including Rob Gronkowski, so it's no surprise that he made it on our exclusive list. Rob Gronkowski is arguably the "Tom Brady" of tight ends, and he played the position like no one before him.

The man affectionately known as Gronk was chosen in the second round of the 2010 Draft by the New England Patriots, and once again, Bill Belichick was spot on with his pick. Gronk wasted no time owning the TE1 job and played like a bulldozer.

Rob Gronkowski won every individual award that a tight end could win in the NFL, and he added four Super Bowl wins for good measure (three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers). Gronk holds the following NFL records: Most total touchdowns in a season by a TE, most receiving touchdowns in a season by a TE, first TE with 1,000 plus career postseason receiving yards, and so much more. He and Tom Brady are our Immaculate Grid stars for the day.

