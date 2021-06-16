While most sports networks laud Tom Brady for who he has beaten, little attention is paid to which teams have beaten him.

There are two ways to interpret the question of which NFL team has beaten Tom Brady the most.

One way is to look for the franchise that has delivered the most numerical losses. Another way is to point towards the franchise that has delivered the most painful losses. Here's a look at both ways to answer the question of which NFL team has beaten Tom Brady the most.

Tom Brady's numerical losses

The Miami Dolphins have technically defeated Tom Brady more times than any other team, according to Sportscasting.com. However, Tom Brady still holds a winning record against Miami. He has 23 wins and 12 losses against the franchise.

This answer doesn't quite fit, because while the Dolphins technically beat Tom Brady the most number of times, Tom Brady had the final laugh with his 23 wins. To find the answer, then, we must go deeper.

Which team has handed Tom Brady the most painful losses?

While Tom Brady has technically lost to the Miami Dolphins more than any other franchise, those losses are unlikely to give him any nightmares. However, a few teams have repeatedly delivered painful blows to Tom Brady in the playoffs.

On the one hand, we have the Denver Broncos, who've beaten Tom Brady the most times in the playoffs. Tom Brady has a 1-3 postseason record against Denver, thanks to Peyton Manning's legendary exploits. Brady has a 9-9 record against the team overall.

The stakes are always higher in the playoffs, which means the losses hurt that much more. There's an argument to be made here that Tom Brady has suffered more at the hands of the Denver Broncos than any other franchise.

That said, the New York Giants have beaten Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice. If the stakes are higher in the playoffs, teams can hardly afford to make a mistake in the Super Bowl.

However, Tom Brady has also beaten the Giants 5-1 in the regular season. Maybe the Giants got extraordinarily lucky twice.

The list ultimately whittles down to three franchises: the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants. The top spot is a tad subjective.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha