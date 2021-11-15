Which NFL team has beaten Aaron Rodgers the most?

Arguably the greatest thrower of the football we have ever seen, Aaron Rodgers is a joy to watch. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has one Super Bowl to his name.

Having been in the league for so long, Rodgers has seen his fair share of teams throughout his career and has beaten most of them. However, there are some that are his kryptonite. There are two ways to go about answering which team has beaten Rodgers the most. Here we go.

Aaron Rodgers' bogey teams

Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over for Brett Favre. According to twinspires.com, out of the 32 NFL teams, only three have a winning record against Rodgers, which is surprising.

As of 2020, Rodgers against the Indianapolis Colts ( 1-3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) and the Washington Football Team (2-3) are the only teams to have found success against the future Hall of Famer outside of his NFC North division.

There are also only four teams that Rodgers has a .500 record against. The Titans, Saints, Bengals and Falcons are all tied on wins and losses with the reigning NFL MVP.

Rodgers worst career losses

The term worst loss can be an open slather for some. The first game of the 2021 NFL season could be seen as Rodgers' worst. Losing 38-3 to the Saints as Rodgers threw for only 133 passing yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Jordan Love late in the game.

In his career, Rodgers is 1-3 in NFC Championship games and has an average passer rating of 78.0 which is well below his normal average of 103.9. There have been two blowout losses in NFC Championship games for Rodgers, 44-21 against the Falcons in 2017 and 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN What's your favorite random sports stat that blows your mind every time you see it? What's your favorite random sports stat that blows your mind every time you see it? Aaron Rodgers 7 playoff losses: opposing teams average 36.3 points. Crazy. twitter.com/PeterBurnsESPN… Aaron Rodgers 7 playoff losses: opposing teams average 36.3 points. Crazy. twitter.com/PeterBurnsESPN…

One could argue that both of those games could easily qualify as Rodgers' worst career losses as so much was riding on the result.

Rodgers is also 0-3 against the 49ers in the post-season. The Chicago Bears (5) and Detroit Lions (5) have had a good time against Rodgers, although he does hold a 22-5 record over the Bears and a 18-5 record over the Lions. As far as the team that has beaten Rodgers the most? It is not one you would expect.

The Minnesota Vikings have beaten Rodgers the most in his career. Nine times he has tasted defeat against the division rivals, however, out of the 26 meetings Rodgers has won 15 so he has more than got his own against the Vikings.

