Which NFL team has the most top 100 players? List of franchises with the most dominant roster

The NFL top 100 has been around for well over a decade. The rules are simple: players around the league become responsible for deciding who are the best players.

With the 2022 league year nearing, Tom Brady, for what feels like the millionth time, checks in at No. 1 on the list. Although the result has been well chronicled, we'll break down which NFL teams hold most of the players in the top 100.

(Tied) #3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Top 100 players: 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Tom Brady has always been given the highest of praise for the recent success of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ultimately, the former three-time league MVP almost single-handedly changed life for the entire organization. As they prepare to make another championship run, Brady will be widely expected to carry the load.

However, according to the NFL's top 100 list, Brady will have a ton of help on his side this season. Officially, the Buccaneers have six total players in the top 100, tied for sixth most in the league this season.

Brady, of course, checks in at the number one spot, despite recently turning 45. The Buccaneers could very well win it all this season. If they do, Brady won't be the sole reason why.

(Tied) #3 - Dallas Cowboys

NFL Top 100 players: 6

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys

Each year, Dallas Cowboys fans come out in droves. They scream, hoot, and holler proudly while proclaiming that their squad will be Super Bowl bound. Of course, those predictions have failed to come true as Dallas has come up short time and time again.

This season, those same fans again believe that the Cowboys could go on another deep run. And, according to countless NFL players, Dallas is stockpiled with a ton of talent.

In total, Dallas has six players in the NFL top 100, with most coming on the defensive side of the ball. While the offense will rely heavily on the arm of Dak Prescott, players such as Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs will be forced to hold up their side of the bargain.

If everything comes together, the Cowboys could pump out one of the more impressive records this year.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

NFL Top 100 players: 7

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

There has been a ton of trepidation when it comes to handing over the reins of the San Francisco 49ers to Trey Lance. Jimmy Garoppolo, despite being constantly criticized for his inability to stay healthy, was a flat-out winner. In two of his final three healthy seasons, Garoppolo led the 49ers on deep playoff runs and was on the verge of a Super Bowl victory.

Lance, while incredibly talented and promising, has yet to prove anything. Still, he'll be thrown into the line of fire this upcoming year and is expected to produce. Officially, the 49ers have been tabbed with the second-most NFL top 100 players in the league. Considering the amount of talent they have on both sides of the ball, Lance will be blamed heavily if he doesn't get the job done.

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Top 100 players: 8

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Over the past two seasons, Justin Herbert has been given somewhat of a pass. His innocuous and vagarious play was simply swept under the rug as his young age was mainly blamed. Now, however, with two full seasons under his belt and a Los Angeles Chargers squad that's stacked with a ridiculous amount of talent, Herbert will be expected to take a massive leap forward.

Checking in at number one on this is LA, with eight total players making the top 100 list. In essence, the Chargers have it all, offensive firepower with Herbert and a revamped defense featuring Khalil Mack. In short, Herbert will be facing enormous pressure to drag this immensely talented group filled with eight NFL top 100 players to the postseason this year.

