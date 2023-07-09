Which NFL team does Serena Williams own? Tennis legend's business portfolio explored

Tennis legend Serena Williams owns a stake in the Miami Dolphins. Williams, who many see as the greatest tennis player of all time, purchased her stake in the Dolphins in 2009. She did this alongside her big sister, also a renowned tennis player, Venus.

The Miami Dolphins is one of the NFL's most valuable franchises, valued at over $4 billion. Her involvement in the team has also brought increased attention to the Miami Dolphins and helped to raise the team's profile.

Back in 2009, Venus and Serena Williams purchased a stake in the Miami Dolphins. Fourteen years later, according to Forbes, the NFL franchise is now worth $4.6 billion as of 2022.

Serena Williams' Business Portfolio

Serena Williams isn't just a serial winner on the tennis court, but she's also a top-notch winner in the business department. The Miami Dolphins were valued at just over $2 billion when Serena and Venus Williams purchased their stake. These days the value has more than doubled, as the Dolphins are one of the most popular franchises in the NFL.

Asides from her investment in the Dolphins, Serena has also made some impressive business moves. The tennis icon has Will Perform, her wellness brand, and 926 Productions, a multimedia company that amplifies women and diverse storytellers.

Furthermore, she and Venus Williams are teaming up with Oscar-winning actor Will Smith again to produce a sports documentary about the events surrounding the 1971 Women's World Cup of soccer.

Serena Williams' net worth

Tennis icon Serena Williams has an estimated net worth of $250 million. She earned it thanks to her dominant career on the court and her savvy business moves off it.

She earns $15-20 million annually outside of tennis, endorsing brands like Nike and Kraft Foods. Furthermore, Williams made $94.6 million in career prize money, which is by far the most made by any woman in the sport's history. She ranks just below Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in career prize money.

Overall, Williams made $450 million in career earnings. The closest to her impressive haul is Russian superstar Maria Sharapova, who made $325 million in her career.

Serena Williams' Sporting Legacy

Serena Williams is regarded by many as the greatest tennis player of all time. She owned the Women's Tennis Association world No. 1 ranking for 319 weeks and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

Williams won 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles and remained the only player (male or female) to accomplish the ultra-rare career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Serena brought a lot of acclaim and buzz to the women's game. She was a serial winner on the court and extremely marketable off it. Alongside her sister Venus, Serena has contributed to the increased diversity within the sport.

The term GOAT (Greatest of all time) is tossed around a lot these days but Serena is a true embodiment of it.

