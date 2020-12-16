Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl appearances?

The chief objective for any NFL team is to reach and win the Super Bowl. It is considered one of the most incredible honors in the game of football.

Teams fight for a chance to appear once in the Super Bowl, and to win, well, that's the dream. However, some teams have repeated their dreams quite a few times.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers both have six Super Bowl championships, however, the franchise that has the most Super Bowl appearances is the Patriots -- appearing in the Super Bowl for a total of 11 times.

The Patriots made the Super Bowl nine times during the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dynasty between 2001 and 2018, once in 1996 led by quarterback Drew Bledsoe and head coach Bill Parcels, and once in 1985 led by Tony Eason and Raymond Berry.

Patriots' Super Bowl appearances

Brady and Belichick's first Super Bowl appearance was the 2001 championship-winning season. They reached their most recent Super Bowl win during the 2018 season when the team won their sixth title against the Los Angeles Rams.

The first three of the Brady and Belichick era came in 2001, 2003 and 2004. The Patriots kicker back then was Adam Vinatieri, who made the game-winning field goal in the last seconds in the previous two victories, instituting the Brady and Belichick legacy.

The 2004 Super Bowl win against the Eagles the game was accentuated by MVP Deion Branch's 11 receptions.

The Patriots' Super Bowl win streak ended in 2007 in a crushing loss against the New York Giants.

Their fourth Super Bowl win did not come until 2015, when the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Credit goes to cornerback Malcolm Butler's interception with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

New England completed an inexplicable and epic comeback during Super Bowl 2016 game against the Falcons. The Patriots trailed by 25 points, revealing the best Super Bowl comeback in NFL history.

The last touchdown concluded the game with a 34-28 victory. The game also went into its first-ever overtime in 51-year Super Bowl history.

The Patriot's latest Super Bowl was not nearly as exciting. The Patriots beat the Rams in a 13-3 win, making it the lowest-scoring championship game, tying the Patriots with the Pittsburgh Steelers for six rings.

Prior to the Brady/Belichick era, the Patriots were 0-2 in Super Bowl appearances. They lost to Brett Favre's Green Bay Packers in 1996, and lost to the famous 1985 Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.