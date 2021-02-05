Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins? Reliving two iconic Super Bowl Championships 

When looking at which NFL franchise has the most Super Bowl Championships, it came down to two teams. Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots both have six Super Bowl Championships. The Steelers won four of their Super Bowls in the 1970's before hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2005 and 2008.

New England Patriots have won all their Super Bowl Championships in the 2000's behind quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. Both the Steelers and Patriots had their own areas that they excelled at. New England excelled on offense. The Steelers would rely on their defense a lot to win their early Super Bowls.

When comparing the two franchises it is hard to determine which one is better. If we were to compare them during the 1970's it goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. New England Patriots would dominate if we based the comparison on the most recent success.

Both teams earned all six of their Super Bowl Championships and they did not come easy. Both had great quarterbacks during their runs at the Super Bowl. Tom Brady was the quarterback for the Patriots. He will go down as the best quarterback of all time.

Pittsburgh had Terry Bradshaw during their run in the 1970s and he is now a NFL Hall of Famer. The two Super Bowl Championships they won in the 2000s were led by Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger will be a future Hall of Famer once his time comes.

Both Pittsburgh and New England have two Super Bowl Championships that stand out more than the other five. For the Steelers it is Super Bowl XLIII when the Pittsburgh Steelers met up with the Arizona Cardinals. For the Patriots it has to be Super Bowl LI when they made the historic come back against the Atlanta Falcons.

With both teams winning six Super Bowls it is only right to show respect to both franchises by reliving the Steelers Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Cardinals, and the Patriots Super Bowl LI come back win against the Falcons.

Super Bowl XLIII: Arizona Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLIII had a lot of plays that kept Steelers and Cardinals' fans on the edge of their seats. Pittsburgh took a 17-7 lead into halftime coming off a 14 point second quarter. Steelers linebacker James Harrison made one of the biggest plays of the game when he intercepted Kurt Warner and returned the interception for a 100-yard touchdown.

Coming out of halftime, Pittsburgh drove down the field but had to settle for a field goal which pushed their lead to 20-7. At this point, the Cardinals had not scored a touchdown since the 8:34 mark in the second quarter. That touchdown was a one-yard pass thrown by Kurt Warner to Ben Patrick.

Arizona did not reach the endzone again until the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-7 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner conducted an amazing drive that was capped off with a one-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald to close the gap. Pittsburgh made their first mistake of the game during the fourth quarter when they were called for holding in the end zone which resulted in a safety.

On the very next drive the Cardinals were trailing 20-16 and Warner and Fitzgerald connected again. This time it was a huge 64-yard touchdown pass to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game. Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers drove down the field.

The game was on the line and Roethlisberger found wide receiver Santonio Holmes for a six-yard game winning touchdown pass with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Santonio Holmes saved the Pittsburgh Steelers and took home the Super Bowl XLIII MVP award. Holmes hauled in nine receptions for 131 yards and one game winning touchdown.

Final Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl LI has to be the toughest Super Bowl that Tom Brady has ever won in his career. Atlanta came out of the gates and socked the Patriots in the mouth. The Falcons dominated the whole first half taking a 21-3 lead into halftime.

Atlanta Falcons came out and added seven more to their lead in the third quarter. It is crazy to think that after dominating the whole first half and majority of the third quarter, the Falcons did not record a single point after their touchdown. Before Tom Brady and the New England Patriots began their come back they were trailing 28-3.

Tom Brady flipped his clutch switch on and took over Super Bowl LI. The Patriots first touchdown on a five-yard pass between Tom Brady and James White. Gostkowski missed the extra point but made up for it by nailing a 33-yard field goal to make the score 28-12.

Brady found Danny Amendola for a six-yard touchdown pass that was capped off by a James White run to convert the two point conversion. Falcons fan base were on the edge of their seats as their team was giving up the biggest come back in Super Bowl history. James White completed the comeback by rushing for a one-yard touchdown that was capped off by a two point conversion pass from Brady.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons had one more shot at pulling off the victory in Super Bowl LI. New England left 57 seconds on the clock for the Falcons. Ryan and the Falcons failed to do anything on that drive and the game went into overtime.

Tom Brady not only conducted the biggest come back in Super Bowl history but he would play in the first Super Bowl game that went into overtime. New England won the toss and elected to receive. At this time the Falcons fan base started to sell their merchandise on eBay, because they knew giving Brady the ball in overtime was a guaranteed loss.

Brady constructed a long nine play drive down the field. Patriots running back James White capped off the come back by rushing in for a two-yard touchdown to give the Patriots the win in overtime. Tom Brady won the Super Bowl LI MVP with 466 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Final Score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28