×
Create
Notifications

NFL Schedule 2022: Which team will travel the most this season? 

2019 Rock&#039;n&#039;Roll Seattle Marathon and 1/2 Marathon
2019 Rock'n'Roll Seattle Marathon and 1/2 Marathon
StephenHaydock
StephenHaydock
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 09:45 PM IST
Feature

With the 2022 NFL schedule set to be released on May 12 at 8 PM ET, it feels only fitting to look at how far each team will travel. The distance will show the linear miles each franchise will cover in the 2022 season.

The team that will travel the furthest in 2022 is the Seattle Seahawks. After trading their star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the off-season, Seattle will travel 29,446 miles on their eight road trips, including their trip to Munich to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the International Series.

The full slate for the 2022 International Series! 🏈🌍@NFLUK | @NFLDeutschland | @nflmx | @NFLEspanol https://t.co/5wKFTpPEjQ

The distance around the earth at the equator is 24,901 miles. Along with Seattle, the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins will travel a distance greater than the earth's equatorial circumference this upcoming season. The Saints, Jaguars, and Broncos will play in London later this year. The Dolphins, who are set to traverse 25,178 miles in total, will do so without leaving the United States.

With new quarterback Kenny Pickett set to lead the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel the fewest miles of any NFL team in 2022: just 6,442 miles. It is just over 20 percent of the distance that the Seahawks will travel.

youtube-cover

Distance covered by each NFL team for the 2022/23 season

To make things a little easier on the eye, here is a table that shows the mileage each NFL team will travel in the upcoming season and how many time zones they will cross in doing so. The NFL International Series games will also be included in the total mileage as both teams will be traveling.

TeamTotal MileageTime Zones
Seattle Seahawks29,44634
Denver Broncos27,39832
Jacksonville Jaguars25,53422
Miami Dolphins25,17814
New Orleans Saints24,97630
Tampa Bay Buccaneers23,76426
LA Chargers23,26630
San Francisco 49ers20,79222
Las Vegas Raiders20,73426
New York Giants20,61422
Arizona Cardinals19,61620
Dallas Cowboys19,56614
New England Patriots18,94414
Minnesota Vikings18,36022
Green Bay Packers17,79422
LA Rams17,20420
Kansas City Chiefs16,74622
Carolina Panthers16,49414
Houston Texans16,22414
New York Jets16,15414
Atlanta Falcons15,64814
Indianapolis Colts14,26018
Buffalo Bills13,98410
Philadelphia Eagles13,94010
Washington Commanders13,67012
Tennessee Titans12,48414
Cincinnati Bengals10,8364
Chicago Bears10,0868
Cleveland Browns9,9862
Baltimore Ravens9,5002
Detroit Lions8,3488
Pittsburgh Steelers6,4420

The most extended road trip will be when the Buccaneers face the Seahawks in Germany—the first-ever regular-season game to be held in the country. As Seattle are the designated road team, they will face a 10,566-mile round trip. The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will take the honors of the trip with the fewest miles to travel as both teams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, even though the Chargers will technically be on the road for the matchup.

Mark your calendars for the first ever NFL regular season game in Germany. 🗓@Seahawks | @Buccaneers 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/8AwaqMkqFH

Some teams may change their travel preferences when the full schedule is released on Thursday, May 12, 8 PM ET, so the mileage totals could vary.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Rams, who will travel 17,204 miles this NFL season, will be looking to retain their Super Bowl title, which will be held this year at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It was last held here in 2008 when the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 17-14, which included the famous 'Helmet Catch.'

Edited by Piyush Bisht

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी