NFL Schedule 2022: Which team will travel the most this season? 

With the 2022 NFL schedule set to be released on May 12 at 8 PM ET, it feels only fitting to look at how far each team will travel. The distance will show the linear miles each franchise will cover in the 2022 season.

The team that will travel the furthest in 2022 is the Seattle Seahawks. After trading their star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the off-season, Seattle will travel 29,446 miles on their eight road trips, including their trip to Munich to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the International Series.

The distance around the earth at the equator is 24,901 miles. Along with Seattle, the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins will travel a distance greater than the earth's equatorial circumference this upcoming season. The Saints, Jaguars, and Broncos will play in London later this year. The Dolphins, who are set to traverse 25,178 miles in total, will do so without leaving the United States.

With new quarterback Kenny Pickett set to lead the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel the fewest miles of any NFL team in 2022: just 6,442 miles. It is just over 20 percent of the distance that the Seahawks will travel.

Distance covered by each NFL team for the 2022/23 season

To make things a little easier on the eye, here is a table that shows the mileage each NFL team will travel in the upcoming season and how many time zones they will cross in doing so. The NFL International Series games will also be included in the total mileage as both teams will be traveling.

Team Total Mileage Time Zones Seattle Seahawks 29,446 34 Denver Broncos 27,398 32 Jacksonville Jaguars 25,534 22 Miami Dolphins 25,178 14 New Orleans Saints 24,976 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23,764 26 LA Chargers 23,266 30 San Francisco 49ers 20,792 22 Las Vegas Raiders 20,734 26 New York Giants 20,614 22 Arizona Cardinals 19,616 20 Dallas Cowboys 19,566 14 New England Patriots 18,944 14 Minnesota Vikings 18,360 22 Green Bay Packers 17,794 22 LA Rams 17,204 20 Kansas City Chiefs 16,746 22 Carolina Panthers 16,494 14 Houston Texans 16,224 14 New York Jets 16,154 14 Atlanta Falcons 15,648 14 Indianapolis Colts 14,260 18 Buffalo Bills 13,984 10 Philadelphia Eagles 13,940 10 Washington Commanders 13,670 12 Tennessee Titans 12,484 14 Cincinnati Bengals 10,836 4 Chicago Bears 10,086 8 Cleveland Browns 9,986 2 Baltimore Ravens 9,500 2 Detroit Lions 8,348 8 Pittsburgh Steelers 6,442 0

The most extended road trip will be when the Buccaneers face the Seahawks in Germany—the first-ever regular-season game to be held in the country. As Seattle are the designated road team, they will face a 10,566-mile round trip. The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will take the honors of the trip with the fewest miles to travel as both teams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, even though the Chargers will technically be on the road for the matchup.

Some teams may change their travel preferences when the full schedule is released on Thursday, May 12, 8 PM ET, so the mileage totals could vary.

The Rams, who will travel 17,204 miles this NFL season, will be looking to retain their Super Bowl title, which will be held this year at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It was last held here in 2008 when the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 17-14, which included the famous 'Helmet Catch.'

