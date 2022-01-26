Which NFL team has won the most AFC Championship games?

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the third straight year as they host their fourth consecutive AFC Championship (an NFL record).

The Chiefs won a thriller against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL's Divisional Round and will host the surging Cincinnati Bengals, who knocked off No.1 seed Tennessee Titans.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the favorites to win the 2022 AFC Championship game, and doing so could cement their NFL dynasty. But they don't touch a certain AFC dynasty with an 11-win record in the AFC title game: the New England Patriots, who can thank Tom Brady for 90 percent of those wins.

New England Patriots haven't won NFL AFC Championship since 2018 after eight straight trips

Patriots become the only AFC team since at least 1994, in a Conference Championship, to win when trailing by ≥ 10 points in the 4th Qtr



Tom Brady's TD pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining gives the Pats a (24-20) lead and the win over the Jags

The Patriots played in their first AFC Championship game in 1985, defeating the Miami Dolphins and losing to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX. They have the second-most appearances in the history of the game, trailing only the Steelers by one game. From 2001 to 2018, New England missed out on the NFL Conference Championship Round just five times. They also own the record for most consecutive appearances from 2011 to 2018, when they also played in five Super Bowls and won three of them.

The Patriots have not returned to the AFC title game since a year before Tom Brady ditched them for Florida. Mac Jones is a promising quarterback for New England, although they were blown out 47-17 in the Wild Card Round by Buffalo. Still, the future is bright and the team has a great chance to overtake Pittsburgh with the most appearances and get their first Conference Championship win without Brady.

Has be one of my favorite Patriots games ever. Underdogs in a crazy environment and they came out with a victory to head to the Super Bowl.

Happy three year anniversary to the classic Patriots vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game.Has be one of my favorite Patriots games ever. Underdogs in a crazy environment and they came out with a victory to head to the Super Bowl. Happy three year anniversary to the classic Patriots vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game. Has be one of my favorite Patriots games ever. Underdogs in a crazy environment and they came out with a victory to head to the Super Bowl. 🏆 https://t.co/nPeiFRSKiG

The AFC Championship game awards the Lamar Hunt Trophy, ironically named after the founder of the Chiefs and the AFL. It's a fitting award since Kansas City is hosting the game for the fourth straight season. This year's edition should be fantastic and competitive, although it is tough to match last week's Division Round between Josh Allen and Mahomes. It shouldn't be a disappointing game, though.

